Ray J Reveals If He’s Ever Cheated On Princess Love & Vows To ‘Do Better’ After Their Vegas Fight

Wendy Williams grilled Ray J about his relationship with Princess Love on Dec. 4. The questioning came after his pregnant wife claimed he left her and their daughter ‘stranded’ in Vegas. — Something he denied before professing his love for Princess!

Wendy Williams spared Ray J zero mercy when she questioned him about his marriage on her Tuesday morning talk show. The host, 55, grilled the rapper, 38, on the purple couch after his very public feud with wife, Princess Love. Just before the interview, Ray J gushed over Princess and said, “I love you baby! If you’re watching, I love you, I’ll be home soon.” The couple, who are already parents to daughter, Melody, (18 months), are expecting their second child together, a boy, due in January 2020.

Wendy confronted Ray about Princess’ accusations, in which she claimed that he left her and their daughter stranded in Vegas after the Soul Train Awards so he could go to a strip club, and then later blocked her on social media. “No, I would never,” Ray responded. “I love you Princess and again look it didn’t happen like that. I would never leave my baby and my wife. I would die first before I leave them.”

The rapper then explained that Princess and Melody “were at the hotel [in Vegas], and that’s what she considers stranded.” However, he admitted he was in the wrong. “But look, she’s right, I’m not even going to defend it. I was wrong,” he said, explaining that they fought over purchasing a new home.

“I wanted to stay [live] in Vegas and she wanted to stay in LA as far as buying a house and stuff,” Ray said, noting, “I’m done with Vegas, I hate Vegas, I’m done — never again.”

Ray went on to admit that he needs to work on himself. “I have to compromise and do better. I have to do better and understand that my wife is pregnant and I have to think a little more wiser,” he said.

At the end of the interview, Wendy asked, “Are you a faithful man or is it an open marriage?” He said, “It would never be like that. I would never get married if it wasn’t super locked between us,” admitting, “What we have to work on is keeping our circle tight with just me her and our baby.”

The host then asked because the rapper why he was spotted without his wedding ring while at the airport on his way to the show.

As for his excuse? — “My hands were ashy. I had to put some lotion on,” he explained. “When I got up to the gate, I didn’t have any lotion and boom, right there, they got the picture. When you’re black and you wash your hands after you go to the bathroom and you’re ashy.”

Less than a week before his appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, things seemed to be fine between Ray and Princess, 35. Fans were shocked to see that the pair had reunited for sexy maternity photoshoot just days after she claimed she didn’t want to be married anymore. Ray shared a BTS video of his pregnant wife on a holiday themed maternity shoot on his Instagram Stories, November 26, which left fans confused.

Ray J and Princess Love’s marital troubles began after BET’s Soul Train Awards on November 17 — or at least that’s the first time the public heard of any drama between the husband and wife. Princess alleged that Ray blocked her on social media after she claimed he “abandoned” her and Melody in Las Vegas following the awards show.

Following her claims, Princess took to Twitter on November 20 with a cryptic tweet that read, “Time to let go.” The very next day, she admitted, “I don’t want to be married anymore,” on Instagram Live, adding, “Period. I don’t have time for this. This is not love. And I’m done.” — That same day was when Ray broke his silence.

“This is for all the media outlets out there that’s putting out these stories about me,” Ray said in a video he shared on Instagram at the time. “Let me explain something to y’all because I don’t think y’all understand who I really am.”

“I am my family,” the rapper declared. “I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad man,” Ray J continued, addressing Princess. He then panned the camera to show that he was still at MGM Grand Hotel in Vegas at the time and said, “I just don’t understand how somebody could get stranded if we never left. We’ve been right here.”

In response to Ray’s message, Princess wrote, “Practice what you preach…” before she added, “If we’ve ‘so called’ been there the whole time, why would you miss your baby?”

Princess and Ray J dated for four years before they tied the knot in August 2016. The couple welcomed Melody, their first child together, in May 2018. They announced Princess’ second pregnancy in August. That October, the couple shared that they’re expecting a boy in January 2020 with a lavish helicopter ride gender reveal.