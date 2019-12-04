Bond is back. The first trailer for ‘No Time to Die’ dropped on Dec. 4. James Bond is facing an enemy unlike anything he’s ever seen before. Rami Malek will give you CHILLS!

The first No Time To Die trailer was unveiled during the Dec. 4 edition of Good Morning America. The cast was on had to reveal some new secrets as well. In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. This villain, named Safin, is played by Oscar-winner Rami Malek.

On Good Morning America, Rami said his character is “very unnerving” and he’s a “very formidable, nasty human being.” He’ll face off with Daniel Craig’s Bond in a “battle of epic proportions.” In the trailer, Rami’s character wears a mask and appears to have facial disfigurations. “James Bond. License to kill. History of violence,” Safin says to Bond. “I could be speaking to my own reflection. Only your skills die with your body. Mine will survive long after I’m gone.” Bond replies, “History isn’t kind to men who play God.”

Daniel Craig, Ben Whishaw, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes are back for the latest Bond flick. Spectre villain Christoph Waltz also makes an appearance in the trailer. They’ll be joined by new cast members that include Rami, Lashana Lynch, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen. The film marks Daniel’s fifth as the legendary James Bond. He’s starred in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre. This will also be Daniel’s final Bond film. He confirmed that he would return as 007 one last time during an Aug. 2017 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note. I can’t wait,” Daniel said at the time.

No Time To Die was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The movie will be released on April 10, 2020. This story is developing!