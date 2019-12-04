Miley Cyrus’ Family Has ‘Embraced’ Cody Simpson: They ‘Really Like Him’

Cody Simpson is practically part of the Cyrus family after an amazing Thanksgiving with Miley in Nashville, we’ve learned exclusively!

Cody Simpson was a “big hit” when he visited the Cyruses for Thanksgiving this year! The Australian singer, 22, has only been dating Miley Cyrus for two months, but he’s already been welcomed into the fold completely by his girlfriend’s close knit family, according to a source close to the couple. “Miley’s family has totally embraced him as one of their own and they say he fits right in,” the insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. They really like him, and like having him around because he makes Miley so happy.” And making Miley happy is an understatement.

The couple have been inseparable since they began dating in October, just two months after she announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth. They were first spotted kissing at a bowling alley in Los Angeles on October 2, but they’ve known each other for a long time. Thanksgiving with the Cyrus clan in Nashville wasn’t his first time meeting Miley’s family, either. He was spotted grabbing breakfast with his girlfriend and her mom, Tish Cyrus, in LA on October 12. A separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY while dishing on Cody and Miley’s Thanksgiving plans, that “having him in her life is nothing but positive right now.” No wonder her family likes him so much.

Miley’s about to take the big step of meeting Cody’s family, too. The first source revealed EXCLUSIVELY that Cody’s mom, Angie Simpson, is coming to the United States from Australia this month! “Cody and Miley will be spending time with her in LA and Tennessee [so Angie] can get to know Miley more,” they said. “It’s not the first time Miley is meeting her but it’s the first time in this context, so it’s kind of a big deal.” No kidding!

HollywoodLife reached out to Miley Cyrus’ rep for comment on this story, but did not hear back as of press time.