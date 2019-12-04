‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Destiny Child’s Member Is Revealed As The Butterfly

‘The Masked Singer’ season 2 is winding down and more celebrities are being unmasked. At the end of the Dec. 4 episode, a member of one of the best girl groups of all-time was revealed as the Butterfly!

The Butterfly and the Fox are facing off first during the Dec. 4 episode of The Masked Singer. The Fox reveals after his performance that he loves “getting the chance to work with my friends, even though my friends don’t know they’re working with me.” This sends the panelists into a tailspin. The guesses for the Fox include AJ McLean, Jamie Foxx, and Taye Diggs. The winner of the face-off is THE FOX!

The Thingamajig and Tree go head-to-head next. The Thingamajig goes first. He says he’s “used to hustlin’ every day” and he’s single. He admits he “suffered a setback recently” and reveals he’s from Maryland. The Thingamajig performs a sensational rendition of “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Buble. Robin thinks the Thingamajig is possibly Montell Jordan, while Ken goes with Brian McKnight.

The Tree is the last masked celebrity to perform. Her clue package features a major Friends hint with the mention of “smelly cat.” A witch hat and soup cans are also present in her package. She slays Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Nicole believes the Tree is Lisa Kudrow because of the “smelly cat” hint,” while Jenny guesses Ana Gasteyer. Ken goes with Nia Vardalos and Joel thinks the Tree is Megan Mullally. The winner of this face-off is THE TREE!

This means that the Butterfly and Thingamajig will face off in the smackdown. Butterfly brings her A-game with her performance of “Believer” by Imagine Dragons. Thingamajig fires back with a sexy rendition of Usher’s “Caught Up.” The winner of the smackdown is Thingamajig. That means the Butterfly is going home. The final guesses from the panelists include Michelle Williams, Mel B, and Victoria Beckham. The Butterfly is unmasked and revealed as MICHELLE WILLIAMS! She thanks The Masked Singer for giving her this opportunity and it’s been such a confidence booster for her. She hadn’t worked since Dec. 2018 and this has been a “way to come back strong.”