Melania Trump Defends Son Barron, 13, After Professor Uses Him To Make Point At Impeachment Hearing

Melania Trump, 49, is a fiercely protective mama! The First Lady took to Twitter to defend her 13-year-old son Barron Trump after Stanford Law Professor Pamela Karlan named the teen at impeachment hearings on Wednesday, Dec. 4. “The Constitution states that there can be no titles of nobility,” Pamela stated, in an attempt to compare Trump’s presidency to the past power of royalty and Kings. “So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t MAKE him a baron,” she added. Historically, the term baron has been used to refer to a member of British nobility, with title-holders often referred to as “Lord.”

Melania didn’t take kindly to Barron being used to make a point and quickly took to Twitter to defend her young son! “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” the First Lady tweeted on Dec. 4. “Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.” At only 13, Barron is referred to as the First Son and resides at the White House with his parents — but he yields no political power or influence on his 73-year-old dad’s presidency.

Though some laughs could be heard in the room, Pamela’s controversial comment was slammed by others at the inquiry. “Let me also suggest that when you invoke the President’s son’s name here, when you try to make a little joke out of referencing Barron Trump, that does not lend credibility to your argument,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, stated to Pamela directly. “It makes you look mean. It makes you look like you’re attacking someone’s family, the minor child of the president of the United States.”

CORRECTION: ‘While the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron’: Prof. Karlan uses the Trump family to outline the Constitution’s rule that there can’t be titles of nobility. (We are deleting an earlier tweet that misspelled Barron Trump’s name.) pic.twitter.com/ZLrxcbxUhk — Reuters (@Reuters) December 4, 2019

Though he wasn’t present, Vice President Mike Pence also came to Barron’s defense. “The impeachment hearings today reached a new low,” he said at an appearance in Holland, Michigan. “I just heard at the hearing today, one of the Democrats’ witnesses actually used the President and first lady’s 13-year-old son to justify their partisan impeachment. Democrats should be ashamed. Enough is enough.”

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

Pamela — who works as a Constitutional Law Professor — later realized her comment was inappropriate, issuing an apology. “I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the President’s son, it was wrong of me to do that, she clarified. “I wish the President would apologize, obviously, for the things he’s done that’s wrong, but I do regret having said that.”

Though Melania was obviously coming from a good place, some fans were critical of her tweet. “She mentioned his name. Do you really think mentioning a name is horrible? This whole administration is so keen on playing the victim constantly, and you are one of the worst ones,” user @cnmnrol posted. “There is nothing wrong with what was said. now the trumps are getting sensitive?!?!?,” @bleahg1 added, while @RicoSuaveJD labelled Melania’s response as “faux outrage.”

Barron isn’t often seen in public, however, he was recently spotted towering over his 6’3″ dad and 5’11” mom as the family arrived back from the luxe Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Thanksgiving weekend as well as showing off his new pompadour hair style while walking with Donald and Melania.