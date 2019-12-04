See Pic
Hollywood Life

Larsa Pippen, 45, Looks Flawless In Her Teeny Bikini On Abu Dhabi Trip With Friends  

Entertainment Editor

Summer vibes in winter! Larsa Pippen is looking fine and living her best life on a girls getaway to Abu Dhabi! She shared a new bikini photo on December 3, where she looks sizzling hot in a printed two-piece.

Larsa Pippen ended the year on a relaxing note! The mother of four, 45, recently vacationed with friends in Abu Dhabi, and lucky for us, she’s sharing some sultry snaps from the trip. Larsa showed off her fit physique in a multi-colored string bikini by Si Wear alongside gal pals Hrush Achemyan and Caroline Stanbury in a new Instagram photo on December 3.

“Keep the shade I live in the rays,” she respectivly captioned the poolside photo that showed the trio basking in the sun. Larsa stood out in her printed two-piece, while her girls rocked solid color one-piece swimsuits — with Achemyan in a red one and Stanbury wearing a green suit. All three rocked different pairs of cool, tinted shades.

Larsa and company stayed at the stunning Rixos Saadiyat Island resort, the first all-inclusive luxury resort in Abu Dhabi. The lavish destination sits on the  pristine white sands of Saadiyat Island. The resort is known to cater to its elite guests with its stunning views, stellar service and top-of-the-line amenities.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Larsa Pippen) 

Along with her latest bikini photo, Larsa shared plenty of other snaps from her girls getaway on Instagram. From a nights out dressed in snakeskin and cleavage-baring dresses, to a sunset outing in a denim mini and sneakers — the TV personality and her friends dressed to impress.