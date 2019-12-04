Kourtney Kardashian Gets Sweet Massage From Penelope, 7, & Reign, 4, In Throwback Costa Rica Pic

Kourtney Kardashian is currently in Florida for the Miami Art Basel but shared a super sweet pic of her kids from a trip to Costa Rica in June!

Kourtney Kardashian is always living her best life! The 40-year-old posted the cutest throwback photo of daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 4, sweetly giving her a massage in Costa Rica…or attempting to, at least. In the pic, Kourtney lays on a poolside massage table as Reign can be seen rubbing his mom’s left foot, while big sister Penelope works on the right — exactly what every mom needs on vacay. Penelope, who is totally Kourt’s mini-me, appears to be taking the gig pretty seriously with the a mini bottle of lotion ready-to-go! “I love a good massage,” Kourtney captioned the pic, which was taken on the family vacation — which included her ex Scott Disick, 36, and sister Kim Kardashian, 39, — back in June. She completed the caption with two sweet ‘in love’ emojis and tagging her lifestyle site Poosh, which also happens to be Penelope’s nick name!

Kourtney looked flawless in the photo as she sported a trendy cheetah print one-piece revealing her toned legs, arms, and oh-so-golden tan! Her raven-hued was styled into perfectly beachy waves, and she completed her beauty look with minimal makeup and an unexpected but vacation-ready turquoise manicure. We couldn’t get over Reign’s Jason Momoa-inspired bun and beach-print swim shorts, while his big sister looked so cute with a mini feather boa! Kourt was sharing the throwback pic to promote a new post about the health benefits of massages on Poosh — according to the article, massages aren’t just great for relaxing, but they can play also play a role in anti-aging.

The mom-of-three launched her lifestyle brand Poosh in March 2019 and describes the online destination as the “modern guide to living your best life…our mission is to educate, motivate, create and curate a modern lifestyle, achievable by all.” On Keeping Up, the LA native is often vocal about her healthy lifestyle — which includes no gluten, minimal sugar and clean beauty products, just to name a few. Kourtney has also used the brand to collaborate with some of her favorite companies, including the launch of her very own “Positively Poosh” diffuser kit with Saje in September. The gorgeous gray dome pops up in Kourt’s social media often, and her custom oil blend of rose, lavender and grapefruit sounds like literal heaven!

Travel is also a big part of the Poosh brand, and Kourtney is no stranger to the jet-set lifestyle. The busy entrepreneur was just in Tokyo, Japan alongside her kids and Kim’s family, and just weeks before, the sisters were in their dad’s ancestral home of Armenia. Currently, she’s living it up at the Miami Art Basel — also with Kim — as they pair attended Dior’s swanky soiree on Tuesday, Dec. 3!