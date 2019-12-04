Kandi Burruss Cuddles Up To Son, 3, & Newborn Daughter In Sweet Family Photo

Motherhood is quite a handful. After welcoming her daughter via surrogate, Kandi Burruss posed with her newborn and three-year-old son for a heartwarming photo.

“Gotta love them both,” Kandi Burruss, 43, said while posing with new daughter, Blaze Tucker, in one arm and her son, Ace Tucker, 3, in the other. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s smile was from ear to ear, and the love in the photo was almost tangible. All that was missing was her husband, Todd Tucker, but he was probably the one taking the picture. Though, as cute as this photo is, adding in a proud papa might make it dangerously cute.

Kandi and Todd’s family got a little bit bigger on Nov. 22, when the couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate. “, “She’s here! Blaze Tucker born at 6:54 p.m. on 11-22-19 weighing 8 lbs, 1 oz.,” Kandi reportedly announced to her fans via a mass text message. Along with the good news, she reportedly included a small glimpse of the baby girl’s face. “I’m so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful, baby girl to the family!” She then later added, “We’re so in love.”

“We actually were supposed to be having twins, and then one of them didn’t continue,” Kandi revealed during the RHOA season 12 premiere. “I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it.” Thankfully, young Blaze made it and was born to a mom and dad who are eager to raise her. Not to mention, young Ace looks like he’s going to be the best big brother a girl could have.

Thankfully, fans who weren’t on that mass text didn’t have to wait too long to see baby Blaze. Kandi shared a picture of her daughter to her Instagram on Nov 23. “Our little angel is doing well! She was born yesterday 11-22-19 at 6:54pm. 8lbs & 1oz! Her name is Blaze Tucker. Thank you to everyone for the love & well wishes!” she captioned the shot of baby Blaze holding her brother’s finger. As to the nature behind her unusual name, Kandi clued everyone in. “She’s gonna Blaze a path to greatness! @blazetucker is our newest heartbeat.”

Kandi’s desire to be a mom again was a focal point during the prior season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. She already had a high-risk pregnancy with Ace, so surrogacy was really the only option for her. When asked for an update during a March episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kandi didn’t want to divulge any details because she didn’t want to jinx it. “I don’t want to tell too much. But we have moved forward, God willing.”