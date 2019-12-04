Jordyn Woods Poses In Sheer White Lingerie & Teases She Made Santa’s ‘Naughty List’ — See Pics

Forget a Santa hat! Jordyn Woods got in the holiday mood in a lacy white lingerie set, which she rocked by her ‘man.’ He’s in charge of the ‘naughty list,’ apparently.

You better be nice, because Jordyn Woods knows who’s going on the naughty list this year. The 22-year-old model made the announcement on Dec. 4, appropriately, under a photo of her wearing a lingerie set that would also fall under Santa Claus’ running record of all things naughty. Jordyn snapped two gorgeous mirror selfies in a sheer white camisole and matching satin short shorts, and the lingerie’s lacy material spiced up this cozy holiday season. A statue of Santa Claus stood guard behind Jordyn during her impromptu photo shoot. Jordyn joked that the inanimate Santa was, in fact, her “man.”

“My man got mad at me because he said I never post him so here’s #bae,” Jordyn captioned Wednesday’s post. She added, “I asked him what list he thinks y’all will make this year and most of y’all are on the naughty list. When you see him you see me. Don’t be askin me for no favors either once you find out this my man. 🎅🏿.” Noted.

“Hot Girl Summer” rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who recently celebrated Halloween with Jordyn on Oct. 30, jumped into the comments section to claim that the Santa statue was actually her beau. “You know that’s my man … I’m outside and you need to let him out !” Megan commented. Do we sense a love triangle brewing? Jordyn’s mom Elizabeth Woods was simply amused, writing, “I can’t with you 😂😂😂 I am coming for my selfie with him😂😂.”

With Christmas approaching, that means New Year’s Eve is as well! Jordyn reflected on her wild year under a photo of her visiting Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in an elegant red gown, which she wore to present “Best Horror and Thriller Film” at the National Film & TV Awards show in Los Angeles on Dec. 3.

“This year has been really crazy. I can’t believe all of the events that have taken place. Daily reminder: Tomorrow isn’t promised. Tell people you love them today 💙🏁,” Jordyn wrote. It has been a year of many ups and downs for Jordyn, who cut ties with the KarJenner family as the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal unfolded, but also celebrated many achievements like the launch of a false eyelash collection with Eylure and her very own cover on the September issue of Cosmopolitan UK.