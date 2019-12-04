Jimmy Fallon Makes Special Appearance During MAMA 2019 To Present BTS With Album Of The Year

BTS won BIG at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and one of their honors was presented to them by none other than Jimmy Fallon, who appeared via video to make the big announcement!

Jimmy Fallon couldn’t make it overseas to attend the Mnet Asian Music Awards on Dec. 4, but he did show up via satellite to present one of the biggest honors o the night — Album of the Year! The nominees were BTS, Twice, Exo, Blackpink and Seventeen, and BTS was named the big winner. “Without further ado, it is time to announce the winner of the 2019 MAMA Album of the Year award,” Jimmy said, from the desk of his talk show. “All the K-pop fans out there watching the show, I bet you’re dying to find out who won. I’ll give you a hint — I personally own their albums, too. I love this group so much, and I couldn’t be more excited to announce that the 2019 MAMA Album of the year goes to…BTS!”

The crowd went wild as BTS went up to the stage to collect the award, and fans began freaking out on Twitter over the fact that Jimmy was the one to present it to them. BTS has appeared on Jimmy’s show in the past, and the guys have formed a bit of a ‘bromance’ with him, and the BTS Army is a HUGE fan of the friendship.

“BTS JUST WON ALBUM OF THE YEAR ANNOUNCED BY THEIR FAVORITE TALK SHOW HOST JIMMY FALLON,” one person raved on Twitter. Another added, “I hope you know Jimmy Fallon, you have a special place in our hearts. Thank you for supporting and loving the boys genuinely.”

Meanwhile, this was not the only honor that BTS took home during MAMA 2019! They also won for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Boy With Luv”), Worldwide Icon Of the Year, Best Male Group, Best Dance Performance — Male Group (“Boy With Luv”), and Best Music Video (“Boy With Luv”). Oh, and they also performed at the show and it was AMAZING.

#BTSatMAMA BTS JUST WON BEST ALBUM ANNOUNCED BY THEIR FAVOURITE TALK SHOW HOST JIMMY FALLON pic.twitter.com/L3WgvyD8lT — Christiana Popoola (크리스티 아나) (@ChristianaTolu) December 4, 2019

Earlier this year, BTS took a brief break, but they’re back and better than ever! During their MAMA speech, they also confirmed that they’re currently working on their new album — and we cannot WAIT to hear it.