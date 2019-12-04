See Pic
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Slays In Thigh High Boots & Tartan Coat During Date With A-Rod At ‘SNL’ Party

jennifer lopez snl dinner
SplashNews
Jennifer Lopez 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Jennifer Lopez wears a stylish outfit while leaving the NBC studios in NYC, Jennifer wore a plaid jacket with leather high knee boots Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5133248 031219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - Actress/songstress/mother, Jennifer Lopez, and fiance, Alex Rodriguez, shop Black Friday deals at Gucci and Intermix with the kids. The family stepped out together in Beverly Hills and Alex's daughters Natasha and Ella joined. Pictured: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 29 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Actress/songstress/mother, Jennifer Lopez, and fiance, Alex Rodriguez, shop Black Friday deals at Gucci and Intermix with the kids. The family stepped out together in Beverly Hills and Alex's daughters Natasha and Ella joined. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 29 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 57 Photos.
News Writer

Jennifer Lopez’s fashion continues to wow! The singer and actress was spotted heading to a dinner with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and cast members of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in New York City prior to her hosting gig.

Who wouldn’t want to dine out with the cast of Saturday Night Live? Well, on the night of Dec. 3, Jennifer Lopez, 50, got to do just that before hosting the forthcoming episode. The Hustlers star was spotted out in the Big Apple with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 44, as they joined cast members at the Italian hot spot Lattanzi Ristorante. J. Lo bundled up for the cold weather, wearing a gorgeous red and black tartan coat, which featured leather lapels. She also made the fabric a staple of her ensemble, rocking a pair of dramatic, thigh high black boots. A-Rod, of course, looked just as stylish next to his lady, wearing a three-piece suit and tie beneath his black jacket.

The “On The Floor” singer has been a style icon for years, so it’s not a total shock that even when dining out, J. Lo is still offering up some amazing looks. Her fashion sense has been so lauded, in fact, that she recently became the new face of Coach! The multi-hyphenate talent will star in the global advertising campaigns, starting with the Spring 2020 season, for the fashion brand’s leather goods, ready-to-wear, and footwear. The announcement and first photos were released on Nov. 19, and the star looked so stunning. J. Lo gushed about her new gig, sharing, “I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach. It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style – an uptown downtown mix.”

It’s really been an incredible year for the star, who will be ending 2019 on high note with her hosting gig on the Dec. 7 episode of SNL. Not only did the “Jenny From The Block” songstress get engaged to her love, A-Rod, in March 2019, she also reached a major milestone. J. Lo turned 50 this year and, to celebrate, went on an international tour called, “It’s My Party.” Things got more exciting for the star when her film Hustlers premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September to overwhelmingly positive reviews! J. Lo’s name has even been in the conversation for major film honors, and come February, the performer and producer could add “Oscar nominee” to her resume!

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez snl dinner
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez leave Lattanzi Ristorante after their fun dinner with cast member of ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Dec. 3 [SplashNews].
jennifer lopez snl nbc
Jennifer Lopez leaves 30 Rockefeller Plaza to head to her dinner with cast members of ‘Saturday Night Live’ [SplashNews].
While 2019 is coming to end, the new chapter of J. Lo’s career feels like it’s barely just begun! The icon will perform the 2020 Super Bowl on Feb. 2, 2020 along with fellow artist, Shakira. As awards season gets quickly underway, fans can expect to see a lot more of J. Lo and her impeccable style!