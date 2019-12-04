Jennifer Lopez Slays In Thigh High Boots & Tartan Coat During Date With A-Rod At ‘SNL’ Party

Jennifer Lopez’s fashion continues to wow! The singer and actress was spotted heading to a dinner with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and cast members of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in New York City prior to her hosting gig.

Who wouldn’t want to dine out with the cast of Saturday Night Live? Well, on the night of Dec. 3, Jennifer Lopez, 50, got to do just that before hosting the forthcoming episode. The Hustlers star was spotted out in the Big Apple with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 44, as they joined cast members at the Italian hot spot Lattanzi Ristorante. J. Lo bundled up for the cold weather, wearing a gorgeous red and black tartan coat, which featured leather lapels. She also made the fabric a staple of her ensemble, rocking a pair of dramatic, thigh high black boots. A-Rod, of course, looked just as stylish next to his lady, wearing a three-piece suit and tie beneath his black jacket.

The “On The Floor” singer has been a style icon for years, so it’s not a total shock that even when dining out, J. Lo is still offering up some amazing looks. Her fashion sense has been so lauded, in fact, that she recently became the new face of Coach! The multi-hyphenate talent will star in the global advertising campaigns, starting with the Spring 2020 season, for the fashion brand’s leather goods, ready-to-wear, and footwear. The announcement and first photos were released on Nov. 19, and the star looked so stunning. J. Lo gushed about her new gig, sharing, “I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach. It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style – an uptown downtown mix.”

It’s really been an incredible year for the star, who will be ending 2019 on high note with her hosting gig on the Dec. 7 episode of SNL. Not only did the “Jenny From The Block” songstress get engaged to her love, A-Rod, in March 2019, she also reached a major milestone. J. Lo turned 50 this year and, to celebrate, went on an international tour called, “It’s My Party.” Things got more exciting for the star when her film Hustlers premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September to overwhelmingly positive reviews! J. Lo’s name has even been in the conversation for major film honors, and come February, the performer and producer could add “Oscar nominee” to her resume!

While 2019 is coming to end, the new chapter of J. Lo’s career feels like it’s barely just begun! The icon will perform the 2020 Super Bowl on Feb. 2, 2020 along with fellow artist, Shakira. As awards season gets quickly underway, fans can expect to see a lot more of J. Lo and her impeccable style!