Jennifer Lopez, 50, Admits She ‘Wants To’ Have More Kids With Alex Rodriguez: ‘I’m So Open to It’

Babies on the brain? Jennifer Lopez opened up about possibly wanting more kids once she marries fiancé Alex Rodriguez, sharing she ‘would like to try!’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, clearly cannot wait to spend the rest of her life with her love Alex Rodriguez, 44, and she might even have plans to expand their family after they wed! The Hustlers star got very candid with People during her People’s People Of The Year interview, published on Dec. 4. When asked if she wanted to have more kids, J. Lo ecstatically answered, “I want to!” The multi-hyphenate talent did confess, however, “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!”

Of course, J. Lo already shares her  11-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David with ex Marc Anthony, 51, while A-Rod has two daughters from a previous relationship, Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 15. And it was J. Lo and A-Rod’s kids who were really so supportive once their parents became engaged. “When we got engaged, they were super happy…they know there is nothing but love for them always.” The “On The Floor” singer also shared that, since the couple’s engagement, they “all just grow closer” with every passing day. How sweet!

What’s more, the A-list couple has been very focused on making their children a priority. “We try to raise the kids in a way that’s mindful of fulfilling our own dreams but also never being in a position where they’re not being guided by us or we’re not present in their lives … that’s a priority,” she continued.

A-Rod and J. Lo have really shown that their focus is there, too. They couple was spotted on Black Friday, Nov. 29, with their kids shopping for deals. While it may have been a stressful outing (what Black Friday isn’t), fans loved seeing the two celebs out and about with their kids, creating memories and having a blast! We cannot wait to see more!