George Perris’s Heart Is True In Eye-Catching, Trippy ‘Lay Down Your Love’ Video

Love can have you seeing double and leave you not knowing which way is up. Such is the case in George Perris’s mind-altering, heartfelt video for ‘Lay Down Your Love,’ and he tells us why the song is ‘very special’ to him.

Within the first seconds of “Lay Down Your Love,” you know you’re in for the ride. The video, from Greek-French pop sensation George Perris, is a kaleidoscopic roller-coaster that features chameleonic lipstick, women dancing backward in time, and moments that defy gravity. At the heart of the video is George’s undeniable vocals as he belts out a passionate plea. “Lay down your love / tonight, we become undone / two bodies move as one,” he sings, “Lay down, and we can be / two lovers lost at sea.” An infectious groove that dances along with George’s voice the way the women shimmy and swirl in the video, “Lay Down Your Love” is fueled by passion and will linger long after the song is over, like the feeling of that first kiss.

“‘Lay Down Your Love’ is one of my favorite songs on the album,” George tells HollywoodLife, “as it definitely embodies a fun and light perspective. It’s a simple love song about wanting the other person so much, that you literally want time to stop so that you can enjoy them more. It’s also very special to me because musically it’s a bit more ethnic, more Mediterranean. It reminds me of home.”

The song comes off of George’s new album, Who I’m Meant To Be, described as “an ingenious and soulful group of songs that explore topics ranging from sociopolitical issues to deeply-personal reflections on love.” “How Many Does It Take” sheds light on the struggle of addiction, a subject not usually covered by a pop musician despite it being one that affects so many.

Born in Athens to a French mother and a Greek father, George knew from a very young age that he wanted to be a singer. He began performing professionally at the age of 18 and was asked to tour with composer Mimis Plessas. In 2005, George released his first solo album, Kainouria mou mera (translated to “My New Day”), and from there, his career took off like a rocket. With three studio albums, a live record, and a pair of live performance DVDs under his belt, George released his English-language debut, Picture This, in 2014.

Five years later, he released his English-language follow-up, Who I’m Meant To Be. “It’s the first time I literally put my entire life into a body of work, which makes it very special,” he said in a statement. “On previous records, I would choose songs I loved and expressed me at the time. It was a learning process for me. I overcame so many personal insecurities and obstacles. It was like a long therapy session. In the end, I was able to understand myself better, forgive myself, and accept myself as well.”