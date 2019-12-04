Trump Mocked for Calling Justin Trudeau ‘Two Faced’ After Canadian PM Appears To Gossip About Him

Donald Trump called Canada PM Justin Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after candid video of Trudeau and other world leaders seemingly mocking him went viral. Trump’s new remark had Twitter buzzing.

Donald Trump lashed out at Justin Trudeau on December 4, calling him “two faced” after a candid video emerged of the Canadian prime minister, 47, apparently mocking him while speaking to other world leaders during a reception at the London NATO conference. Trump, 73, has now canceled a scheduled press conference, as well as a meeting with Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, and is flying straight back to the White House. The video, first released by the CBC, takes place in a December 3 reception at Buckingham Palace with limited press access.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jokingly asks French President Emmanuel Macron if “that’s why he’s late,” likely referring to the tense, lengthy press conference Macron just sat through with Trump. Trudeau appears to mock Trump, though he never mentions him by name, saying “he was late because he takes a 40 minute press conference off the top every time.” He then says, laughing, that he “just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor” when the president said something at the press conference. It’s unclear what remark he’s referring to. But whatever it was, it got the group, including England’s Princess Anne, cracking up. Earlier at the reception, Anne reportedly refused to greet President Trump or First Lady Melania Trump in the receiving line at Buckingham Palace. Her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, appeared to be gesturing to Anne to join the rest of the royals in line, but the princess turned away.

Speaking with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, Trump called Trudeau “two-faced” and suggested that the PM was frustrated at US demands that Canada contribute more funds to NATO. He added, “Honestly, with Trudeau he’s a nice guy, I find him to be a very nice guy. But you know, the truth is that I called him out on the fact that he’s not paying 2%, and I guess he’s not very happy about it. He’s not paying 2% and he should be paying 2%. It’s Canada, they have money and they should be paying 2%, so I called him out on that and I’m sure he wasn’t happy about it but that’s the way it is.”

"I watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor." WATCH: Justin Trudeau, Macron, other NATO leaders appear to gossip about Trump in viral clip https://t.co/U52Dic4tKx pic.twitter.com/wWzectqVex — The Hill (@thehill) December 4, 2019

REPORTER: Have you seen the video of Prime Minster Trudeau talking about you? TRUMP: "Well, he's two-faced … he's not paying 2 percent and he should be paying 2 percent. It's Canada, they have money." pic.twitter.com/VeMixnecXp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019

No idea what the world leaders are saying about his sudden decision to cancel his 3:30pm press conference and return to the United States, but Twitter had their comebacks. “Trump making everyone on Air Force One listen to Staind ‘Outside’ on repeat on the flight back,” comedian Patrick Monahan tweeted. “trump heard they made a second group dm to make fun of what he says in the main group dm,” another Twitter user joked. “It speaks to @realDonaldTrump’s prodigious capacity for self-delusion that, up until three hours ago, he didn’t believe that every person who had ever been in a room with him would be taking the piss out of him behind his back,” wrote another.

Trump’s day isn’t going to get any better. His return to Washington, DC, comes in the middle of another public House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing.