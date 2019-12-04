Chris Brown Debuts Rainbow-Colored Hairdo 12 Days After Welcoming Son With Ammika Harris

See the rainbow, wear the rainbow? Chris Brown debuted his brand new rainbow style hairdo on Instagram just days after he and Ammika Harris became parents to a son!

Chris Brown, 31, is rocking every color in the rainbow — literally! The “Run It” singer showed off his bold new look on Instagram with a Dec. 4 post to Instagram, featuring the top of the singer’s head on full display with many pops of color. The bird’s eye view of his hair showed off hues of purple, red, green, yellow and even teal! Every color looked as though it got its own space on Chris’ scalp and no part of his natural hair color could be seen, save for his facial hair. “WILLYWONKA X JURASSIC PARK,” Chris captioned the pics before tagging the stylists who made the look possible.

The new ‘do comes barely two weeks after Chris and his love, Ammika Harris, 26, welcomed their first child together, a son. Fans had been guessing for quite some time the status of the couple’s relationship and whether or not the pair were expecting a child or simply teasing their fans. But on Nov. 21, news finally broke that they had officially welcomed a little boy!

Of course, Chris has been quiet about the news, as a sign of respect for Ammika’s privacy. “[Chris is] very proud and can’t wait to share more with the world, but he has to hold back because Ammika doesn’t want everything out there,” a hip-hop insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Nov. 22. “She is not used to being famous, and she’s also very sensitive, so until she’s ready for all the details to be out, Chris will hold back, out of respect for her wishes.”

Naturally, though, there’s one person Chris cannot wait to introduce his and Ammika’s bundle of joy to — his five-year-old daughter Royalty! The little girl, whom Chris shares with Nia Guzman, 36, is bound to be “the most amazing big sister ever,” a friend of the “Loyal” singer shared. “He loves the fact that he has a daughter and a son, and he now feels complete.” With a new perspective on life, a new baby and a new ‘do, fans cannot wait to see what’s next for Chris!