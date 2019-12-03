Wendy Williams Urges Gabrielle Union To Never Take ‘AGT’ Job Back If She’s Offered It

Wendy Williams blames ‘sexism’ for the controversy surrounding Gabrielle Union’s exit from ‘AGT’. She weighed in on the hot topic on her Dec. 3. show, and agreed with Howard Stern’s claim that Simon Cowell creates a revolving door for female judges based on their looks.

Wendy Williams weighed in on Gabrielle Union‘s high profile exit from America’s Got Talent, and offered up some valuable advice to the now former competition judge. The host reacted to a series of reports that Gabrielle was removed from the show after she complained about racially insensitive situations and an overall “toxic” culture at AGT. As a new report claims that the actress is set to meet with NBC executives about how to improve the atmosphere of the show, Wendy applauded the move on her Tuesday morning talk show.

“Well, I think this is terrific,” she began, before directing a stern message at the actress. “Gabrielle, if they offer you your job back, I wouldn’t even take it,” Wendy urged, suggesting, “But, you know what I would take, a low key high-paying job as a consultant in the background for the show.”

Wendy went on to agree with recent comments made by Howard Stern, in which the radio legend — and a past AGT judge himself — slammed the show’s co-creator-producer and judge, Simon Cowell. “He sets it up that the men stay no matter how ugly [the men] are, no matter how old they are, no matter how fat they are, no matter how talentless they are,” Stern said of Cowell selecting the judges panel during his SiriusXM show on Monday. “He replaces the hot chicks with hotter chicks and younger chicks. … Howie’s [Mandel] doing a fine, serviceable job — why don’t they change him? And why don’t they change Simon? … This is the ultimate example of a boys’ club,” Stern continued.

Wendy, who formerly feuded and then made-up with Stern, agreed.

“It’s only the girls that get replaced and they do get replaced with equally as attractive women,” she admitted. However, “I don’t think Simon is a racist because he’s had relations with black women before,” Wendy said, explaining, “I don’t think this is a black thing, I think this is a sexism thing, girls. This is us all against them and sometimes that’s how it is. It’s not always a black or white thing.”

NBC and Fremantle, the production company behind AGT, responded to the reports and allegations on Tuesday, December 2 in a statement that read: “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

While Gabrielle has not directly addressed her removal from the show, she did tweet about the support she’s received from fans.

“So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU!”, she tweeted on November 27. “Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever”.

Gabrielle’s husband, NBA legend, Dywane Wade also tweeted his support for his wife, along with his confusion as to why she was not invited back to the AGT judge’s table.

“So when i got the news that my wife was being fired — my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question,” he began in a series of tweets. “But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture.”

Wade continued in a followup tweet writing, “As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT — I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US.”

A third tweet by the athlete read: So to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world!!”