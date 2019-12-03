Stormi Webster, 1, Tries Out Her 1st Snowboard & Proves She’s Already A Natural

Stormi Webster’s almost two years old, and she’s ready to shred on the slopes! Kylie Jenner captured her daughter trying out a tiny snowboard on video, and it’s too cute for words.

She just learned how to walk, and Stormi Webster‘s already moved on to snowboarding. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s daughter, who turns two years old in February, got the chance to try out a snowboard and boots at a sporting goods store on December 3, and her proud momma, 22, captured the whole thing on her Instagram story. In the video, which you can watch below, the beaming toddler puts on the boots and scoots around on the carpet while riding the tiny pink snowboard. She’s got perfect balance, and let us just say from experience — snowboarding is not easy.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for too long,” Kylie captioned the adorable footage. “Can’t handle this.” You can hear the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star going full stage mom in the background while laughing and telling her daughter, “Baby, you’re a natural!” Stormi looks so happy, and while she’s just a little too young to hit the slopes, it’s clear that she’s going to shred that powder at Bear Mountain in no time. She has the outfit down already: a little fleece coat and baggy jeans. She’ll fit right in!

Stormi, obviously, is the apple of her mother’s eye. And, she’s apparently the heir to her billion-dollar fortune. Stormi’s grandma, Kris Jenner, said in a November interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box that Ky’s likely passing on Kylie Cosmetics to her daughter when she’s ready to retire. “This is what [Kylie] wants to do for the rest of her life,” Kris said. “[Kylie] talks about it all the time. Twenty years from now she sees herself doing this and maybe passing it down to her daughter.”

Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, got candid about what her daughter has to spend presently just to keep herself and Stormi safe from weirdos. Caitlyn told one of her fellow contestants on the November 28 episode of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! that, “I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between $300,000 and $400,000 a month. A ton of money. [Kylie and her sisters are] used to it. They’ve been doing it forever. They like the security guys there.”