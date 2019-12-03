Rihanna Shows Off her Amazing Legs In Black Mini Dress At British Fashion Awards After-Party

Unmatched style — Rihanna rocked a stunning little black dress with a leather jacket while leaving her Fenty after-party following the British Fashion Awards!

Rihanna, 31, looked absolutely incredible in a classic style with a modern twist at her Fenty after-party for the British Fashion Awards on Dec. 2! The “Love On The Brain” songstress donned a little black dress with a structured black leather jacket that showed off her toned legs perfectly. The monochromatic ensemble also featured the mogul wearing black tights and a pair of pointed toe pumps. Rihanna sported a small black bag to go with her outfit and fashioned a few, subtle pieces of jewelry with bold statement earrings. Naturally, Rihanna’s look was tailor-made for her by her brand, Fenty, and she also wore pieces from the Own Collection.

The singer’s all black ensemble wasn’t her first monochromatic look of the night, though. Prior to the evening’s festivities — where she won the Urban Luxe Award for her Fenty brand — Rihanna dazzled onlookers and photographers in her teal mini dress that wholly accentuated her figure. While the teal mini dress was the centerpiece of her red carpet look, Rihanna accessorized with dramatic pieces, including a layered coat and sheer teal gloves to match her dress. She also donned a diamond encrusted choker and finished off the ensemble with teal pointed toe pumps.

But earning her award and dressing to the nines wasn’t the only thrilling part of Rihanna’s night. The singer actually got cozy with none other than Janet Jackson, 53. The two women were spotted acting incredibly friendly while in London’s Royal Albert Hall for the awards ceremony. Janet actually took to her Instagram account and shared a black-and-white photo of the duo later that night, writing, “Congratulations.” The congrats was, of course, a reference to Rihanna’s award, which redefines “new luxe” and “elevating ‘casual’ to high end and directional fashion,” according to The Fashion Awards’ website.

Naturally, fans would love to hear these two women collaborate on a new track. Rihanna actually hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s “Anti,” as she’s been working on her businesses and various other ventures. Still, fans can hope that once new music is back on Rihanna’s agenda, maybe Janet could appear on a song! Until then, the “Needed Me” singer’s flair for fashion clearly isn’t taking a break any time soon!