‘RHOC’: Vicki Gunvalson Gets Rushed To The Hospital After An Explosive Fight With Kelly Dodd

After arriving in Key West, during the Dec. 3 episode of ‘RHOC’, an accident occurred and Vicki Gunvalson was taken away in an ambulance.

Another vacation, another ambulance ride for Vicki Gunvalson. The Dec. 3 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County ended with the OG star getting taken to a local hospital in Key West after she slipped and fell on some concrete. She, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador were swimming in their hotel’s pool late at night, when they heard security guards approaching, so they ran away as fast as they could. Unfortunately for Vicki, her feet were a little too wet, so she slipped and injured herself when she hit the ground. And now she’s in the hospital. But that wasn’t even the most dramatic moment from this week’s episode.

Before Vicki fell, she got into a heated fight with Kelly Dodd, after Kelly found out that Vicki was communicating with a woman Kelly allegedly assaulted in a bar fight. Gina and Emily found out about it before Kelly did, and they urged Vicki to come clean about it, but she didn’t want to. So Shannon took it upon herself to tell Kelly instead, because she felt she’d do it in “a nice way”. However, that didn’t matter because Kelly still got pissed about it. And she and Vicki got into a screaming match at the bar they were at, during which Vicki called Kelly a “slut” and Kelly called Vicki a “con-woman”.

Later, outside the bar, Vicki screamed and went nuts over the fact that Kelly called her a “con-woman”. To this day, she still insists that she was the one who was “conned” by ex Brooks Ayers, and she, herself, didn’t scam anyone when it came to his “illness”. Clearly, Vicki and Kelly’s truce didn’t last very long because they’re right back to hurting each other and calling each other names.

