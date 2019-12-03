Paul Wesley talked all about his ‘TVD’ days during his Dec. 2 appearance on ‘WWHL.’ He revealed the jaw-dropping way he would have like to see ‘The Vampire Diaries’ end. Spoiler: there would have been more heartbreak.

Paul Wesley, 37, was asked about his feelings regarding The Vampire Diaries ending and he didn’t hold back on Watch What Happens Live. “I feel good about it,” Paul told a fan who called in. “I honestly think both brothers should have died and I feel good about it, although I would have liked that we both died and then that Elena, the girl at the end of the show, like, all her memory was wiped and she went on to live a normal life and forgot that we ever existed. I think that would have been nice.”

The Vampire Diaries series finale, which aired in 2017, featured the death of only one Salvatore brother initially. Stefan sacrificed himself for Damon so that his brother could have a life with Elena. Elena and Damon went on to live a long and happy life together. Everyone found peace in the afterlife, with Elena reuniting with her family and Damon reuniting with his brother. When Damon showed up at the Salvatore house, Stefan was waiting for him. “Damon,” Stefan said. Damon replied, “Hello, brother.”

Paul, who is currently starring in the CBS All Access series Tell Me A Story, also revealed when he had to put his foot down when it came to Stefan’s story on TVD. It was all because he didn’t want Stefan to be just the good guy on the show.

“I was playing the good guy. I felt like I was starting to become a little bit typecast as the good brother and I really tried my best to influence them to allow me to be the bad guy and they made that happen in season 3,” Paul said. “I turned into the Ripper and I felt like that was a big part of my doing.”