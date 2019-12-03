National Board Of Review 2019 Honorees Include Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger & More

Happy awards season! The National Board of Review has revealed their 2019 honorees, which include Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor!

Congratulations to Brad Pitt, Adam Sandler, Renée Zellweger, Kathy Bates and many more of this year’s leaders on the screen and off! This year’s class of honorees by the National Board Of Review are celebrated icons in film who are being recognized for their major contributions to the big screen in 2019. At the awards ceremony on Jan. 8, 2020 in NYC, The Irishman will received the honor of Best Film, while Quentin Tarantino will be recognized with Best Director following the success of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. Brad Pitt will also be honored for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, receiving the Best Supporting Actor nod.

Adam Sandler is going to be recognized as this year’s Best Actor by this National Board Of Review for his portrayal of a jeweler to the rich and the famous in the upcoming Safdie Brothers film Uncut Gems. This honor fits right into the Oscar buzz the actor has received surrounding the role — a recognition Adam has never received in his long career. “Just to hear people talking about it, I’m so happy for him,” Benny Safdie told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview at the IFP Gotham Awards about the critical praise surrounding Adam’s performance. “The guy is one of the hardest working people I’ve ever met and a real mensch. He really put a lot of himself into this. A lot of time and it’s a really complicated performance and I’m happy to see people are responding.” The Safdie Brothers will also be honored by the National Board of Review, along with Ronald Bronstein, for Best Original Screenplay for Uncut Gems.

Continuing with the National Board of Review honorees, Renée Zellweger will be recognized for her stunning performance in Judy. Kathy Bates is receiving her award for her portrayal of Barbara “Bobi” Jewell in the film Richard Jewell, which tells the story of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing. See below for the rest of this year’s incredible honorees!

Best Adapted Screenplay: Steven Zaillian, THE IRISHMAN

Breakthrough Performance: Paul Walter Hauser, RICHARD JEWELL

Best Directorial Debut: Melina Matsoukas, QUEEN & SLIM

Best Animated Feature: HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD

Best Foreign Language Film: PARASITE

Best Documentary: MAIDEN

Best Ensemble: KNIVES OUT

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917

NBR Icon Award: Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: FOR SAMA

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: JUST MERCY

Top Films (in alphabetical order)

1917

Dolemite is My Name

Ford v Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Richard Jewell

Uncut Gems

Waves

Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)

Atlantics

Invisible Life

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Transit

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)

American Factory

Apollo 11

The Black Godfather

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Wrestle

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)

The Farewell

Give Me Liberty

A Hidden Life

Judy

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Midsommar

The Nightingale

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Souvenir

Wild Rose