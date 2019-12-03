Kamala Harris Drags Donald Trump After He Mocks Her For Exiting Dem Race: ‘See You At Your Trial’

Donald Trump didn’t get the last laugh, despite (insincerely) bidding farewell to Democratic Senator Kamala Harris after she stepped out of the 2020 presidential race. Kamala reminded the POTUS of his legal woes!

Kamala Harris, 55, may no longer be running for president, but she can still play Donald Trump’s game. On Dec. 3 the California Senator revealed “one of the hardest decisions” of her life — dropping out of the Democratic presidential race — but she didn’t think the current POTUS was being too genuine upon hearing what was sad news for many. “Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!” Trump sarcastically tweeted on Tuesday, but Harris teased that he should be seeing her face soon enough.

“Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial,” Harris replied. Did you hear that? That was the sound of every mic in the United States Capitol collectively dropping. It was a very relevant clapback since there’s currently an impeachment inquiry against Trump, which was launched in September after a whisteleblower claimed that Trump allegedly pressured Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate Trump’s rival Joe Biden and the former U.S. Vice President’s son, Hunter Biden. The phone call happened in July, reportedly a week after Trump held back $400 million in military aid to Ukraine — hence the allegation of quid pro quo.

Trump’s impeachment inquiry is still going through the rounds of six committees from the House of Representatives, and the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment inquiry is on Dec. 4. If the House finds enough evidence to vote for Trump’s impeachment, the Senate will hold a trial — and that’s where Harris’ vote would come in. Trump better play nice on Twitter!

Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial. https://t.co/iiS17NY4Ry — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Harris shocked many supporters with her news to withdraw from the presidential race, shattering the hopes of many citizens who were hoping for the first ever black woman in U.S. history to become a major party nominee. In a video that Harris shared to her Twitter on Dec. 3, the senator revealed that her campaign “simply doesn’t have the financial resources” to “continue.” Harris added that she’s not a “billionaire,” unlike former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg (although she did not mention her former opponent’s name).

“And as the campaign has gone on, it has become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete. In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do,” Harris further explained in her video. The former Attorney General of California originally announced her bid to enter the presidential race on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 21.