Ever since it made its debut in 1965, “Christmas Time Is Here” has been covered by many artists looking to capture the magic of A Charlie Brown Christmas special. Well, everyone can just stop, because H.E.R. might have delivered the ultimate version of the holiday song. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer teamed up with Amazon Music to release her take on the song, and it’s just as magical as you think it is.

H.E.R.’s vocals are as silky as ever, as she serenades you while a Vince Guaraldi-esque piano plays in the background. As the song swells, it becomes a full holiday number, and you can practically feel yourself warming by a fire with a brightly decorated tree in sight. The track demonstrates both why H.E.R. has become one of the biggest names in R&B, and why this version is bound to become the version from now on.

“I love everything about the holidays, especially the music,” said H.E.R., in a statement. “I’m so happy to be a part of this Amazon Originals holiday playlist and get to spread holiday cheer thru my music.” H.E.R.’s rendition of Christmas Time Is Here” is now available to purchase and stream only on Amazon Music. Past Amazon Original holiday releases from John Legend, Ellie Goulding, Ingrid Michaelson & Jason Mraz, Sebastian Yatra, Nina Nesbitt, and Chloe Flower. Katy Perry’s “Cozy Little Christmas” was also an Amazon Music exclusive, and she just released the music video for it.

H.E.R. released I Used to Know Her, her second compilation album, in August. The album collected the songs from her previous Eps, I Used To Know Her: The Prelude and I Used To Know Her: Part 2. It also includes five additional songs, and extended versions of “Going,” “Be On My Way,” and “Lord Is Coming.” Despite being a compilation of previously released music, I Used to Know Her was nominated for Album of the Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards, her second consecutive nomination in that category. She also named a nomination for Best R&B Song (“Could’ve Been”) Best R&B Performance (“Could’ve Been”), Song of the Year (“Hard Place”) and Record of the Year (“Hard Place.”)

Amazon Original holiday songs are available to stream on all of Amazon Music's tiers, including the newly expanded ad-supported streaming tier, Prime Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Amazon Music HD. It's likely that you'll find all the versions of "Christmas Time Is Here" on there. The song has been covered by Mel Torme, Steve Vai, Sarah McLachlan, Stone Temple Pilots (who did a live version you should track down), Shawn Colvin, and so many more.