Dream Kardashian, 3, & Mom Blac Chyna Match In White Winter Outfits For Trip To The Zoo

It was a mother/daughter day out for Blac Chyna and Dream Kardashian! The pair hit up the zoo, and they looked too cute in their winter outfits for the outing!

Blac Chyna treated her daughter, Dream Kardashian, 3, to a fun-filled day at the zoo. The mother/daughter duo checked out the lights at the zoo together, and Chyna documented the trip on Instagram. In various photos, they posed in front of the gorgeous holiday set-up. Chyna looked amazing in her white winter coat, which she paired with knee-high, furry white boots. She also wore a white headband to really get into the winter spirit! Meanwhile, Dream rocked adorable, puffy white overalls atop a white long-sleeved shirt of her own, and her big white scrunchie was TOO cute.

In one video posted to Chyna’s page, she and Dream held hands as they walked around and took in all the sights. Dream glanced around to check everything out as she was led through the park by her mom. Not in attendance for the fun day out was Dream’s half brother, King Cairo, who Chyna shares with her ex, Tyga. Sometimes you just need a girls’ day out, right?! Chyna often shares pictures on social media of her bonding time with Dream, while the three-year-old’s dad, Rob Kardashian, also updates fans with photos of the toddler once in a while, too!

Chyna and Rob broke up shortly after Dream’s birth, and things were very tumultuous between them for awhile. Throughout the first year of their split, they often aired out their grievances with one another on social media — most notably was a massive public fight in July 2017, during which Rob shared naked photos of his ex on Instagram. This led to Chyna filing a revenge porn lawsuit against Rob, in which she claimed that the posting of the images ruined her opportunity for a second season of Rob & Chyna, which had already begun filming, on E!

This lawsuit has not been settled, but Rob and Chyna have made it clear that they are in a much better place these days. Earlier this year, Chyna even admitted that things were “running smoothly” between herself and both Rob AND Tyga. Phew!