Donald & Melania Trump Meet The Queen & Kate Middleton At Buckingham Palace For NATO Reception

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, walk to board Air Force One, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Lee County, Ala., where tornados killed 23 people Trump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 08 Mar 2019
Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend a reception at No.10 Downing Street with foreign leaders ahead of the NATO meeting in London. NATO 70th Anniversary Summit, London, UK - 03 Dec 2019
President Donald Trump waits for his son Barron Trump, and first lady Melania Trump after speaking with reporters outside the White House before traveling to Alabama to visit areas affected by the deadly tornados, in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 08 Mar 2019
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr and Tiffany Trump First daughter Ivanka Trump and White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Washington, USA - 01 Jun 2018 (L to R); Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House to join US President Donald J. Trump (not pictured) aboard Marine One en route to Camp David, in Washington, DC, USA, 01 June 2018.
Donald Trump and Melania Trump met up with the Royal Family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Kate Middleton when they happily attended the NATO reception in London on Dec. 3.

Donald Trump, 73, and wife Melania Trump, 49, were all smiles while attending two events with the royals on Dec. 3 and eye-catching pics show off the pleasantries between them. The President and the First Lady first went to tea with Prince Charles, 71, and his wife Camilla, 72, at Clarence House in London earlier in the day and then showed up to Buckingham Palace for the NATO reception that same night, where they met with Queen Elizabeth, 93, as well as Kate Middleton, 37. Kate’s husband, Prince William, 37, didn’t attend the event due to being away in the Middle East and Prince Harry, 35, and his wife Meghan Markle, 38, are currently on a six week break from royal engagements.

At the reception, the leaders appeared to be having a great time as they enjoyed some discussions and laughs between them. Donald wore a classic dark blue suit, white shirt and blue tie, at the event and Melania looked stunning in a yellow Valentino coat and fuchsia heels. Charles opted for a navy pinstripe suit and Camilla looked lovely in a red dress while the Queen wore a patterned dark green skirt set and Kate donned a long-sleeved emerald green dress.

The impressive celebration that brought together the U.S. and British figures was held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of NATO, which is an intergovernmental military alliance between 29 North American and European countries. Some other notable people who attended the reception included Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla
In addition to greeting each other and having conversations at the event, all the leaders of the NATO alliance countries posed together for a photo with the Queen, which helped to show off the memorable occasion.