Daddy’s biggest fan! Ciara and Russell Wilson’s adorable daughter, Sienna, sported a pair of green pom poms while attending a Seahawks football game.

Ciara, 34, and Russell Wilson‘s, 31, daughter, Sienna, 2, may have cheerleading in her future! The adorable little girl was captured cheering on her pro-football player dad from the sidelines during a Seattle Seahawks football game on Dec. 2, and she looked like the cutest cheerleader in the stadium! Ciara took to her Instagram account during the game to post a sweet video of the pop singer and her little girl dancing around with green pom poms in hand. And it just got cuter from there!

The two-year-old beamed up at the camera while she pranced around, flinging her pom pom to and fro. Sienna, who was incredibly close to the camera, eventually used her pom pom to push the camera back, but it was hard to deny her cheering skills, as Ciara captioned the clip “Go Daddy Go Daddy Go!! @DangeRussWilson #SeaHawks #MNF 💙💚.” The Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings that night and clearly Sienna’s cheering skills did the trick, as the Seahawks handily beat the Vikings 37-30!

Of course, it’s not just dad who gets a lot of love and support from Sienna, or big brother Future Jr., 5 — whom Ciara shares with her previous partner, Future. While hosting the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, Ciara absolutely slayed her opening number and monologue before the first award of the night was handed out. Right before a commercial break, Ciara was captured on camera having a sweet moment with her two little ones. “How did mommy do?” Ciara asked her two children. Naturally, Future Jr. and Sienna were so impressed, they told their mom she did, “good!” How sweet! What’s more, Ciara was so appreciative and told her kids, “Aw thank you sweetie!”

Ciara and Russell love to gush about their kids on social media and frequently post pictures and clips from their life. Sometimes, mom and daughter have mini-photoshoots, too! On Nov. 11, Ciara and Sienna got matchy-matchy, wearing twinning outfits that featured the pair in letterman jackets with the name “Wilson” written on the back! The duo looked so cute together and fans loved the adorable post. Whether their posing for a snap or cheering on dad, Ciara and her little girl always look super cute and fans cannot wait to see what they share next!