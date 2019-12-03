Cardi B’s Manicurist Reveals How She Created The Rapper’s Blinged Out Look For New Pepsi Campaign

Cardi B’s nail stylist EXCLUSIVELY spills the tea about how she created the rapper’s iconic blinged out look for her latest Pepsi campaign and we’ve got all the details!

Cardi B dropped a hotter than ever holiday campaign on Nov. 21 while teaming up with her Pepsi Co. family. The 27-year-old rapper released “A Cardi Carol” where she invited fans into her “Twerk Shop” while dressed in a shimmering sexy Santa suit. So we just had to speak with her celebrity manicurist and owner of Nails On 7th, Jenny Bui, about how she created the “Money” hit-maker’s iconic style for the shoot. Jenny EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife the secret behind Cardi’s one-of-a-kind nails which she absolutely “sleighed”!

“The inspiration came from all the Pepsi colors so I decided to go with white, blue, and silver,” Jenny, also known as the “Queen of Bling,” explained. “It took like three and a half hours to do her nails, because it’s all ten fingers blinged out and it’s very long.” Jenny, who was named Nail Artist of the Year 2019, added that she used “all Swarovski crystals on her nails to make sure they really shimmered.”

“Cardi was so happy with the final results, it was so exciting,” the pro artist said. As for where Cardi’s latest trends tend to fall in terms of her nail art, Jenny EXCLUSIVELY dished to HollywoodLife at the American Influencer Awards on Nov. 18 and said, “The newest trend now is that she doesn’t like a lot of bling. She just puts a little bling, but sometimes for a big event then I’ll use a lot of bling for her.” The talented manicurist also revealed, “I can do whatever I want for Cardi because she trusts me. She just gives me a color and then she says, ‘Do whatever you want.’ I’ll ask her how many crystals she would like and depending on what she says, I’ll go from there and then she gives me the freedom to create something beautiful.”