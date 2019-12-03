Cardi B Shuts Down Rumors That Offset Slid Into Jade’s DMs & Confirms His Social Media Was Hacked

Cardi B took to Instagram on Dec. 3 to deny her husband Offset secretly sent a message to 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade and admitted that although he’s done ‘dumb’ stuff in the past, things are all good now.

Cardi B, 27, wants to make sure her fans know that her husband Offset, 27, is not cheating on her despite the recent rumors going around, and she filmed some videos to set the record straight. The rapper revealed that the Migos member’s Instagram account has been hacked and that’s why fellow rapper 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend Sarah “Jade” Wattley is claiming he sent her a direct message, which she proved in a video she posted to her own Instagram.

“Hey guys, so as you can see, this guy’s Instagram has been hacked,” Cardi says in a video that shows both her and Offset, who is holding their one-year-old daughter Kulture, standing on the side of her. She goes on to apologize for looking “crazy” since they both just woke up and are sick and she continues to defend her hubby. “Anyways, babe I know you’ve done some dumb sh*t,” she says while looking at him. “Everybody know he done some dumb sh*t but come on now, n*ggas ain’t dumb, n*ggas ain’t crazy. We’ve been so good. We had a sweet weekend, life has been good. He isn’t gonna play himself like that. That’s why I’m not entertaining it, that’s how I’m not getting all rowdy. It’s as simple as that, ok, love you guys.”

Cardi’s video message comes after Jade showed a message that appeared to come from Offset’s Instagram account. It read, “Miss u fr” and her caption for the video pointed out the assault lawsuit she filed against Cardi for an incident that allegedly happened between them at a strip club in Aug. 2018. “Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE , why are you writing me you don’t respect her ??????? Theirs a lot of shit I haven’t exposed yet , but there’s a time for that 😭😭😭🌈 I’m the QUEEN 👑 of talking shit now I’m backing it up 🎼😂🤡,” she wrote.

Jade went on to respond to Cardi’s videos that squashed the DM rumors by posting a statement to her Instagram story shortly after. “The hack started after you got exposed, why didn’t it start at 1am,” it read along with a bunch of laughing emojis.