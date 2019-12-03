Halsey Reveals Cryptic ‘Interlude’ With BTS’ Suga On New Album Tracklist & Fans Are Dying to Hear It

It looks like Halsey and BTS’ Suga have a surprise collaboration in the works for her new album ‘Manic,’ as she revealed the full tracklist for her next effort!

Halsey, 25, and BTS’ Suga, 26, appear to be making music together! On Dec. 3, the “Without Me” singer and recent American Music Award winner took to her Twitter account and shared quite the ambiguous tweet. In the video clip, captioned with the date January 17, 2020, Halsey’s hand seemingly writes the rest of her album’s tracklist with a black pen in a notebook. Over the slew of drawings already scribbled onto the paper, the tracklist emerged in full for her forthcoming album titled Manic — written at the top of the page. The list included 16 titles, and some of them have fans’ heads spinning.

Some of the might-be tracks include titles, “Ashely,” “I Hate Everybody,” and “Killing Boys.” But there’s one title that fans have a particular interest in, and it’s track number 13. The title Halsey writes is “SUGA’s Interlude.” Once it was written, social media practically blew up as ARMY members took to the comments section. “SUGA’s interlude OMG,” one fan wrote. “SUGA’s.. LIKE SUGA SUGA THAT ONE SUGA THE SUGA WE KNOW SUGA.. THAT SUGA OR OTHER SUGA BUT IT’S PROBABLY THE SUGA I THINK OF SUGA,” another chimed in. One frenetic fan did some digging to practically confirm that “she tagged them…. on instagram, it’s really our SUGA.”

Manic will be Halsey’s third studio album, and her first since 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. The album already has a few songs out! Other tracks for Manic recently released as singles include “Without Me,” “Clementine,” and “Graveyard,” which Halsey performed at the 2019 AMAs to resounding applause. One of the producers on the album is also a fairly familiar name. Singer Jon Bellion, known for his 2015 song “All Time Low,” will serve as one of two producers on the album.

With a few songs already on the airwaves and the rest of the tracklist revealed to fans, anticipation for Halsey’s next album is only growing! Now, BTS fans are getting in on the action and cannot wait to hear the artists’ exciting collaboration. As the release date nears closer, fans can only hope the singers release samplings of their forthcoming tune!