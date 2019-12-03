Happy Birthday, Britney Spears! To celebrate turning 38, the pop princess rocked a tiny crop top while having fun with her boyfriend on the beach, in the roller rink, and in the bowling alley.

“It’s my Bday Bitches,” Britney Spears captioned a Dec. 2 Instagram video celebrating her turning the big 3-8. A montage of her birthday celebration followed, set to Brandy’s “Angel In Disguise.” After Brit showed off the view from her Miami, Florida room at the Edition hotel, fans watched her go bowling in a tiny crop top. The outfit was a total strike, but sadly, she scored a dreaded split after throwing her bowling ball. From there, the video showed elaborate sand sculptures in a nearby beach, an indoor skating rink, and a birthday cake featuring scenes from Britney’s past thirty-eight years.

“Biggest birthday wishes for you,” Sam Asghari, Brittney’s boyfriend, wrote in the comments. Others chimed in with well-wishes on Britney’s big day. “HBD!” wrote Mario Lopez. Jaymes Vaughan said, “HBD QUEEN!” Lilee Jean posted a string of “heart-eyed emojis,” while Maria Pia Copello wrote, “Happy Birthday!!!!” Fans and followers filled the comments section with similar love, happy that Britney made it to another birthday.

Sam penned a heartfelt message to Britney on his own Instagram account, while also sharing a video of them ice skating indoors. “We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE ❤️ There’s a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop, but mostly you’re my princess 👸 Biggest Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears 🎆 My Ass still hurts from falling and breaking the ice 😂😂😂😂 you get it?” he said. In the video, Sam takes a tumble, but he gets back up to join his love by her side.

He also shared a snap of them holding hands on a stroll. “To my princess,” he captioned the picture. The “Princess’s” younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, also got in on the celebration. She shared a throwback picture of the two of them, as children, with very, very curly hair. “when Britney got a perm, well I had to have one too (as pictured above) Some things never change. Always looking up to you. Happy Birthday to my sister. (the last picture)”

Here’s hoping that Britney’s 38 is better than her past year. 2019 kicked off with a family health crisis. She canceled her “Domination” show in Las Vegas out concern for her father, Jamie Spears, 67, who came close to death. In April, she was checked into a mental health facility. At first, there were reports that Britney needed some “me time” after her father’s illness, but then, there were allegations that Jamie committed her to the mental health treatment facility against her will. After a back and forth in the courts, a new conservator, Jody Montgomery, took over in September. Around that time, Britney was out, getting physically fit, and seemingly happier than ever.