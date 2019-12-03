‘Black Widow’ Teaser Trailer: Natasha Reunites With Her ‘Family’ In Epic First Look

She’s back! Natasha Romanoff is getting her own standalone movie and the first teaser trailer for ‘Black Widow’ is action-packed. She goes head-to-head with Florence Pugh and has a ‘family reunion’ of sorts.

“I used to have nothing and then I got this job, this family… but nothing lasts forever,” Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) says in the opening moments of the first Black Widow teaser trailer, which was released on Dec. 3. Natasha’s on the move but she’s “done” running from her past. But not quite. She fights Florence Pugh’s Yelena and when their little scuffle is over, Natasha says, “It’s good to see you too, sis.”

Yelena wonders what Natasha is doing home. “We have unfinished business,” Natasha says. “We have to go back to where it all started.” Natasha knows this is going to be one “hell of a reunion.” This journey brings Natasha face-to-face with the rest of her “family,” including David Harbour’s Alexei, a.k.a. The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz’s Melina. “Together again,” Alexei says while sitting at a table with Natasha, Yelena, and Melina. Melina quips, “You got fat.”

Black Widow will debut less than a year after Avengers: Endgame was released. Avengers: Endgame, which has since become the highest-grossing movie of all-time, featured the devastating deaths of both Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff. Black Widow will fill in the blanks for Marvel fans, much like Rogue One did for Star Wars fans. The movie looks at Natasha’s time between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

With an incredible ensemble cast and Scarlett leading another female-led Marvel movie, this one will be one of the Marvel history books for sure. Black Widow will be the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Widow will hit theaters on May 1, 2020.