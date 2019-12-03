December’s arrival put Bella Thorne in a nostalgic mood for warmer times — specifically, that one time she enjoyed a getaway in Italy with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo. The actress shared a bikini photo from the romantic trip!

The first day of December either sends people racing into the holiday aisles of department stores, or wishing it wasn’t such a winter wonderland outside. Bella Thorne, 22, appears to fall into the latter camp. On Dec. 1, the Disney Channel alum shared a throwback photo of her rocking a bikini — no snow in sight — amid a trip to her 26-year-old boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo’s native country of Italy! “December first !? Oh no, Take me back 😭,” Bella captioned the pictured, which showed her soaking up the sun rays with her beau on a boat.

Despite Bella’s resistance towards the last calendar month, her bikini did remind us of Christmas/Hanukkah with its metallic silver color, much like the tinsel that drapes our trees and garlands this time of year. The shiny silver color also matched Bella’s many layers of icy chains hanging from her neck. The Midnight Sun star first shared pictures in the same bikini (and on the same boat) at the end of September, except she was holding a beer bottle and blunt in those photos!

A complete 180 from her retreat in the middle of Italy’s sea, Bella actually kicked off the beginning of December by stepping out in London’s chilly temperatures for the 2019 British Fashion Awards! She traded a bikini for a hip-high slit dress designed by DSquared2 for the A-list affair in London’s Royal Albert Hall, at which stars like Rihanna and Naomi Campbell were honored by the British Fashion Council on Dec. 2. However, Bella still had her boyfriend Benjamin by her side, whom she kissed and held hands with on the red carpet.

Despite Bella’s wish to rewind the clock, the actress has already accomplished more achievements than what most people set out to do in January. She has a handful of projects in post-production including her upcoming television series Paradise City, a thriller called Girl and a crime film called Southland. She also released her poetry book The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray and made her directorial debut with the film Her & Him. True to her controversial brand, Bella even released a cannabis and CBD company called Forbidden Flowers. Yes, this really all happened within the span of one year!