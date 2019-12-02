Wendy Williams Urges Malika To ‘Stay Out’ Of Khloe’s Love Life After Helping Tristan With Surprise Gift

Wendy Williams thinks Khloe Kardashian should tell BFF, Malika to stay out of her personal life! Wendy’s concern came after Malika helped Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson surprise her with a ‘just because’ gift (a diamond necklace) on Sunday’s ‘KUWTK’!

Wendy Williams reacted to Sunday’s climactic episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which centered around Tristan Thompson‘s efforts to win back Khloe Kardashian after he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. During the December 1 episode, Khloe’s pals Malika and Khadijah Haqq confessed that they helped Tristan surprise her with a diamond necklace while the trio spent the weekend at Mohegan Sun Connecticut. — Something Wendy thought the twins shouldn’t have done.

“You might disagree with me, but I think she should return the necklace and scold her friends to ‘stay out of my love life,’ OK!”, the talk show host — who’s going through a divorce after her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter Sr. fathered a child with another woman — said on her December 2 show. “It’s one thing to talk with your friends about your love life, but when they start receiving phone calls from your ex, and they’re actually answering those calls for good or for bad, nope, don’t answer,” Wendy said.

She continued to explain why she believes the twins shouldn’t have gotten involved. “When they start acknowledging him, like he wanted to know what to get her [Khloe], they told him what she would love,” Wendy said before she threw shade at Tristan for his past infidelity. “No, how about, she would have loved if you were faithful and honest! It’s bad enough to be unfaithful over here, then you’re over there making out with the family friend, Jordyn Woods, or whatever you call her. Her? Really?”

As a last piece of advice, Wendy went on to explain why Khloe shouldn’t have kept the necklace. — Something the mother of one debated in the episode, but eventually decided to hold onto it.

“I wouldn’t keep the necklace. First of all, you can afford your own diamond necklace. And, you know what, even if you couldn’t — return it, because there’s nothing like not accepting a gift from a man that hurts him to the bone,” Wendy argued.

Sunday night’s episode of KUWTK showed Khloe trying to figure out what to do about Tristan and his endless efforts to win her back. She admitted to the twins that “Tristan’s been telling me that he’s sorry and he loves me and appreciates me.”

Upon arrival to their hotel at Mohegan Sun Connecticut, Khloe discovered the diamond necklace, which had no indication of who sent it. That’s when Malika revealed her and sister Khadijah’s roles in the surprise.

“Tristan reached out to see if we would help give Khloe this gift,” Malika revealed. “I think Khloe’s priority is to have peace in her relationship with Tristan, and if this is one step of him showing her that he wants her to feel better…I think it’s good!”

A surprised Khloe then wondered if the necklace was an early birthday present from her ex. But, Malika said that it was more just that “he wanted to give [her] something and do something nice for [her].”

The episode was filmed months ago, and a short time after Tristan cheated with Jordyn. But, these days, Khloe says she and Tristan are getting along just fine.