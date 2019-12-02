Tiffany Trump Escapes Mar-a-Lago & Dad Donald By Celebrating Thanksgiving With Mom & Boyfriend

Tiffany Trump and her boyfriend Michael Boulos flew to Alabama to spend Thanksgiving with her mother Marla Maples and from the looks of the pics they shared, they had a great and happy time.

Tiffany Trump, 26, had quite the eventful Thanksgiving weekend and we have the photos to prove it! The daughter of President Donald Trump, 73, decided to go out to Alabama and spend the holiday with her mom Marla Maples, 56, after appearing at the annual White House turkey pardoning in Washington D.C. Her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, 26, also joined them for the festivities and they all took to social media to share some memorable snapshots.

In one of the photos, which Marla posted to her Instagram on Dec. 1, Tiffany, who is wearing a dark blue long-sleeved sweater and black pants, and her look-alike mom, who is wearing a dark gray blouse and matching pants, can be seen sitting together on a couch and smiling in front of a wooden stand-up sign on a table that reads, “Thankful”. “This mom & daughter are so grateful for friends and family and the light of each new day✨ thank you to all those who give such love and support… May we all do our best to walk in gratitude ✨🍁💛🍁✨#gratitude #mmmoments #mommaanddaughter #thankful,” Marla captioned the pic.

Other pics that were posted to the family’s Instagram stories included one with Tiffany, Marla, and Marla’s friends, including Center for Skin Care and Wellness owner Carmen Anderson, her daughter, and hypnotherapist Tara Sutphen. There was also one with Tiffany and Michael happily posing together in front of a table and sign that read, “Bless this Home with Love & Laughter”.

Giving Mar-a-Lago a miss! Tiffany Trump and boyfriend Michael Boulos spend Thanksgiving in Alabama with her mom Marla Maples, after attending the White House turkey pardoning Tiffany, 26, flew to Alabama to spend the holiday with her mother, 56 pic.twitter.com/GlJgVmJhWy — spacewoman reporter (@SpacewomanR) December 2, 2019

The women and Michael also went out for another meal after the holiday and shared a photo of them all posing at a table at a restaurant. In that photo, Tiffany wore a more casual outfit of a pink tank top and baseball cap. The blonde beauty also took along her two kittens on the holiday journey and posted a photo of her wearing a ventilated clear backpack that showed them snuggled in the pack’s pouch as they were at the Nashville airport.

This is the second Thanksgiving weekend that Tiffany and Michael have spent together as a couple. The lovebirds met in the summer of 2018 while at Lindsay Lohan‘s beach club in Mykonos, Greece. Although they were spotted showing off PDA in Nov. of that year, they didn’t become Instagram official until Jan. 2019.