‘The Voice’ Recap: The Top 10 Fight For A Spot In The Semifinals With More Powerful Performances

With a spot in the semifinals (top 8) on the line, the remaining 10 contestants on ‘The Voice’ gave their biggest performances yet during the LIVE Dec. 2 episode!

It’s time for another night of live performances on the Dec. 2 episode of The Voice, as the remaining ten artists give it their all to earn a spot in the semifinals. First up, team Gwen Stefani singer, Rose Short, takes the stage with a rendition of Blake Shelton’s song, “God’s Country.” It’s a bit of a different vibe from what we normally see from Rose, but she puts her own spin on it and absolutely slays the performance! All four coaches are on their feet by the end, and Blake even bows down to Rose.

Next up, Marybeth Byrd, from team John Legend, puts her spin on Selena Gomez’s latest hit, “Lose You To Love Me.” She puts emotion and power into the performance, and sounds incredible! Kat Hammock, from Blake’s team, takes the stage next. She sings “You’re Still The One” by Shania Twain, and it’s perfect for her soft-spoken and unique voice. As always, Kat puts her own spin on the song and the coaches love it.

The next singer to take the stage is Shane Q, who’s on Kelly Clarkson’s team. He gives an upbeat performance of “Caribbean Queen” by Billy Ocean, and shows a whole new side to himself. Another team Kelly member is up next, as Jake Hoot performs “That Ain’t My Truck” by Rhett Akins. It’s a rare upbeat song for Jake, and he lets loose in the best way. Plus, his vocals are on-point as usual!

Next, Gwen’s artist, Joana Martinez performs “Impossible” by Christina Aguilera. Obviously, it’s an extremely difficult song to sing, but Joana absolutely nails every note! How is she only 16?! Joana is followed by another super powerful performer — Katie Kadan, from John’s team. She lends her big voice to a classic Adele song, “Rolling In The Deep,” and it’s beyond incredible. WOW — truly amazing!

Hello Sunday, from Kelly’s team, is up next. After a few weeks of upbeat performances, the girls strip it down for a much more emotional performance of “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato. It’s a very heavy and emotional song, but the girls absolutely kill it — they even bring Kelly to tears during rehearsals AND at the live show.

Up next is Blake’s team member, Ricky Duran. His performance of “Born Under A Bad Sign” by Albert King brings him back to his blues roots, and shows just how versatile he really is. As always, it’s another AMAZING performance from Ricky! Finally, to close out the night, John’s final team member, Will Breman, sings “My Body” by Young The Giant. The song gives him the opportunity to show off his vocal abilities AND skill as a performer, and it’s an amazing way to close out the night.

Only EIGHT of these singers will earn a spot in next week’s semifinals, though! Two will be eliminated during the Dec. 3 episode, so get your votes in for your favorites before it’s too late.