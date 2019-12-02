Stassie Karanikolaou Poses in Sexy Thong Bikini in Midst of Tyler Cameron Romance Rumors

Oh Stassie baby! Kylie Jenner’s BFF is showing she’s got her pal’s same incredible booty in an insane bikini pic as she’s in middle of rumors she’s dating Gigi Hadid’s ex Tyler Cameron.

Stassie Karanikolaou is making the most of her being the center of romance rumors with Gigi Hadid’s ex Tyler Cameron. The 22-year-old is flaunting her bikini body in the Bahamas and her fans are getting hot and heavy over the photos. On Dec. 2, Stassie posted two photos to her Instagram with the caption “vibe check” showing off her incredible figure. She’s seen at a smoothie bar with palm trees in the background, but its her insane body that takes center stage.

In the first photo, Stassie is seen posing from the side, showing off her Kar-Jenner sized booty. She’s wearing a tropical print thong bikini that flaunts her nearly bare behind. She’s holding a tropical smoothie in her hand but that’s hardly noticeable with her impressive derriere taking center stage in the pic.

In the second photo, Stassie’s pretty floral bikini can be better scene as it is a front-on shot. The tropical blue base features splashes of neon green and island yellows that could be perfect for any figure. But for Stassie’s it fits her like an absolute glove. Her ample bust is barely contained in the top while the bottoms don’t give any hint of the sexy thong that is behind it.

Stassie has been the center of romance rumors with Tyler, 26, ever since they were seen getting cozy at a West Hollywood nightclub on Nov. 25. After that, the two met up again at a Los Angeles Rams Monday Night Football game on Nov. 22, albeit they were among a group consisting of Kendall Jenner and Bachelor Nation stars, Dylan Barbour and Peter Weber. But if there is romance in the air between Stassie and Tyler, these photos sure must have him tempted.