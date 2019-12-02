Rihanna Rocks Nothing Underneath Sexy White Top In Sultry Snap From Barbados Trip 

Rihanna took time away from building her Fenty empire to visit her native country, Barbados over the Thanksgiving holiday. She shared a stunning photo of herself standing in a field on Dec.1, where she enjoyed the sun in a near sheer white top.

Rihanna is enjoying some much need rest and relaxation in her home country, Barbados. The business woman, who’s been working nonstop on her Fenty beauty, apparel and lingerie brands, escaped to the Caribbean over the Thanksgiving holiday. She shared a beautiful photo from her visit home on December 2, where she enjoyed the sun and the outdoors in Saint Michael, the city she grew up in.

“Home,” the “Work” singer, 31, simply captioned her new selfie on December 2. She looked up at the blue, cloudy sky in the snap, which featured bright greenery in front of a field and a breathtaking mountainous area. Although she covered part of her face with her dark locks, it appeared as though Rihanna rocked a fresh face in the photo.

The brunette beauty folded her arms in the snap, as she touched her neck with her fingertips. She showed off subtle cleavage in a white button-up tank with bowtie shoulders. RiRi, whose long natural waves fell down her back, went braless in the near sheer top, as she showed off her glowing skin.

(Photo credit: Rihanna/Instagram)

It’s unclear if Rihanna’s boyfriend, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, was with her on her trip home. The two were first romantically linked in 2017 when they were spotted kissing at a private villa in Spain.

Before she headed home for the holiday, Rihanna traveled from New York City to London on Friday, November 29, where she ran into an old friend. She unexpectedly reunited with Beatles legend, Sir Paul McCartney, 77. The two collaborated on “FourFiveSeconds” with Kanye West in 2015.

Rihanna filmed the cute moment when they realized they were on the same flight. “I’m about to put you on blast, Mr. McCartney,” she said in the video, which she shared to her Instagram Story.

“What’s going on here? Who is this filming me?” McCartney jokingly replied. “How are you on my flight?! Who is this peasant filming this legend?!”, a laughing Rihanna said of the music icon.