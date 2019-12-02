Porsha Williams Admits She Has ‘A Lot To Deal With’ At ‘RHOA’ Reunion After Eva’s Shady Comments

All the drama will be discussed at the ‘RHOA’ reunion. Porsha Williams responded to a fan on ‘WWHL’ asking about her tension with Eva Marcille and admitted they have ‘a lot to deal with’ at the reunion.

When it comes to Watch What Happens Live, the celebrity guests have to answer anything. During the Dec. 1 after show, a fan asked Porsha Williams about her “tension” with RHOA co-star Eva Marcille. The fan wanted to know what’s really going on between the two of them. “I think your read is right on that. I have definitely seen some backhanded things,” Porsha told the fan. “I think there’s a lot to deal with at the reunion.” Now that’s one heck of a tease!

A feud between Porsha and Eva has been simmering for quite some time. It all started at the birthday party for Kenya Moore’s daughter, Brooklyn. Eva didn’t bring her own kids to the party and said she didn’t because she didn’t know the “vibe” of the party. Porsha ended up telling Kenya and the drama only escalated from there. Eva ended up dissing Porsha for getting in her “business” and worrying about “somebody else’s babies.” Porsha responded on social media and said, “We never lose friends. We simply learn who the real ones are.”

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that “the Eva and Porsha feud has divided the Atlanta ladies.” Both of them have thrown shade at each other and their rift has the cast taking sides. “The sad thing is is that Eva and Porsha were getting along amazingly well and so were Kenya and Eva,” our source continued.

Porsha was also asked by a WWHL fan about whether or not she thinks co-star NeNe Leakes takes “accountability” for the things that she does. Porsha teased that we’ll see a “different” side of NeNe this season. “Listen, in this group these ladies have a hard time doing that,” Porsha said. “I have been… I have had a hard time with that, too, and had to come around to, you know, go on somewhat of an apology tour. I think if you continue to watch the season you may see a little bit of a different NeNe.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.