Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Olivia Culpo Is ‘Having Fun’ In Her ‘Easy’ Relationship With NFL Hunk Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo
REX/Shutterstock
Models Olivia Culpo, Daniela Braga, Devon Windsor and her sister Alex Windsor hit the beach in Miami to film a reality TV show. The models were showing off their curves while taking a cool down from the Miami heat in the ocean Pictured: Olivia Culpo,Olivia Culpo Devon Windsor Daniela Braga Alex Windsor Ref: SPL1604961 201017 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Olivia Culpo stands out in a red bikini as she hits the beach with model Devon Windsor in Miami. 28 Mar 2019 Pictured: Olivia Culpo; Devon Windsor. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA389712_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Palm Springs, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Olivia Culpo visits Palm Springs for a private desert photoshoot. The model and former beauty queen posed in a red and white striped bikini, and carried a clear blue pool float prop.Pictured: Olivia CulpoBACKGRID USA 8 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Olivia Culpo, Danielle Herrington, Kate Bock, and Jasmine Sanders pose at a photoshoot for Peroni on the beach.Pictured: Olivia CulpoBACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: VAEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
and

Olivia Culpo and her football player boyfriend Christian McCaffrey have been dating since the summer and are thoroughly enjoying their time together as they learn about each other.

Olivia Culpo, 27, is loving the process of getting to know her new boyfriend Christian McCafferty, 23, and it turns out they have a lot in common so it’s been a breeze! The fashion influencer has been dating the NFL hunk since around July of this year and it seems things are going really well so far. “Olivia and Christian are really happy,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Their relationship works well and is easy. They’re having fun. They are both really athletic and into taking good care of themselves so they have a lot in common. She likes that he’s into what she’s into and it’s a different dynamic and relationship for her.”

Olivia and Christian first got attention when they were spotted in Mexico in July and eventually went public with their romance in Oct. when Christian posted a social media video that showed Olivia cooking in the background. The good-looking duo enjoyed egg sandwiches together and from the smile on Olivia’s face in the pic, it looked like they were having a great time.

A previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Christian is quite “smitten” with his lady love and it’s been an “easy fit” since they started dating. “It has been an easy fit because they like a lot of the same things like working out and having dinners with friends,” the source said in Oct. The source also revealed that Olivia has been to a few of Christian’s football games and cheered on her man. “She really likes how grounded and considerate he is to her,” the source said. “They are just a normal couple and Olivia loves that.”