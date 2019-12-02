Olivia Culpo Is ‘Having Fun’ In Her ‘Easy’ Relationship With NFL Hunk Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and her football player boyfriend Christian McCaffrey have been dating since the summer and are thoroughly enjoying their time together as they learn about each other.

Olivia Culpo, 27, is loving the process of getting to know her new boyfriend Christian McCafferty, 23, and it turns out they have a lot in common so it’s been a breeze! The fashion influencer has been dating the NFL hunk since around July of this year and it seems things are going really well so far. “Olivia and Christian are really happy,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Their relationship works well and is easy. They’re having fun. They are both really athletic and into taking good care of themselves so they have a lot in common. She likes that he’s into what she’s into and it’s a different dynamic and relationship for her.”

Olivia and Christian first got attention when they were spotted in Mexico in July and eventually went public with their romance in Oct. when Christian posted a social media video that showed Olivia cooking in the background. The good-looking duo enjoyed egg sandwiches together and from the smile on Olivia’s face in the pic, it looked like they were having a great time.