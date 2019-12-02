Melania Trump Unveils Over-The-Top White House Christmas Decorations: Trees, Snow & More

The White House is officially all decked out for Christmas, and Melania Trump did the honor of unveiling the lavish decorations in a new video on Dec. 1.

Christmas is less than a month away, which means it’s time to get the decorations up for December! The White House’s Christmas decor was revealed via a video starring Melania Trump on Nov. 1, and the decorations are more over-the-top than ever before. A long hallway with a red carpet leads into a room with the main, massive Christmas tree. The hallway is adorned with icicle-inspired, hanging stars, and the tree is covered in light and ornaments. Then, another hallway is lined with several other smaller, but just as intricately decorated, trees.

In the unveiling video, Melania walks down the hallway in a white ensemble and admires the Christmas decor. At one point, she even sprinkles some fake snow on one of the trees. The video also gives a close-up look at some of the ornaments on the trees, as well as the matching wreaths hanging from the windows. Meanwhile, a fireplace is covered in red flowers, and the entire room is simply dazzling thanks to all the lights that are fully lit up.

“‘The Spirit Of America’ is shining in the White House,” Melania captioned her video. “I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the Christmas season.”

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

The release of the unveiling video came on the same night that Melania arrived back at the White House from a Thanksgiving trip to Mar-a-Lago. The First Lady, along with president Donald Trump and the pair’s son, Barron Trump, were photographed exiting Air Force One on the evening of Dec. 1.