Melania Trump Unveils Over-The-Top White House Christmas Decorations: Trees, Snow & More

Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock
The East Colonnade is decorated with a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House, in Washington. This year's theme is, "The Spirit of America White House Christmas, Washington, USA - 02 Dec 2019
The Cross Hall leading into the State Dinning Room is decorated during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House, in Washington White House Christmas, Washington, USA - 02 Dec 2019
The White House made of gingerbread also features landmarks from around the country in the State Dinning Room during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House, in Washington White House Christmas, Washington, USA - 02 Dec 2019
The East Room is decorated during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House, in Washington White House Christmas, Washington, USA - 02 Dec 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
The White House is officially all decked out for Christmas, and Melania Trump did the honor of unveiling the lavish decorations in a new video on Dec. 1.

Christmas is less than a month away, which means it’s time to get the decorations up for December! The White House’s Christmas decor was revealed via a video starring Melania Trump on Nov. 1, and the decorations are more over-the-top than ever before. A long hallway with a red carpet leads into a room with the main, massive Christmas tree. The hallway is adorned with icicle-inspired, hanging stars, and the tree is covered in light and ornaments. Then, another hallway is lined with several other smaller, but just as intricately decorated, trees. 

In the unveiling video, Melania walks down the hallway in a white ensemble and admires the Christmas decor. At one point, she even sprinkles some fake snow on one of the trees. The video also gives a close-up look at some of the ornaments on the trees, as well as the matching wreaths hanging from the windows. Meanwhile, a fireplace is covered in red flowers, and the entire room is simply dazzling thanks to all the lights that are fully lit up. 

“‘The Spirit Of America’ is shining in the White House,” Melania captioned her video. “I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the Christmas season.”

The release of the unveiling video came on the same night that Melania arrived back at the White House from a Thanksgiving trip to Mar-a-Lago. The First Lady, along with president Donald Trump and the pair’s son, Barron Trump, were photographed exiting Air Force One on the evening of Dec. 1.