Melania & Donald Trump Sleep On Separate Floors In White House, New Book Claims

Yikes! In a new unauthorized biography on Melania Trump, the author claims she sleeps on a different White House floor than husband Donald and nearly lost a kidney in her mysterious 2018 health crisis.

While many have chanted “‘Free Melania,” on Twitter during her numerous awkward appearances with husband, President Donald Trump, 73, it’s now a book title. Albeit CNN reporter Kate Bennett included a comma in her new unauthorized biography of the first lady, Free, Melania. In the book, Kate makes such claims that Melania Trump, 49, and Donald sleep on separate floors of the White House, she nearly lost a kidney in her 2018 health crisis and that she and First Daughter and Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump, 38, do not get along.

In Kate’s book, she alleges that Melania has her own suite of rooms on the third floor of the White House, in a space that was once occupied by former First Lady Michelle Obama‘s mother, Marian Robinson while she lived there and helped Michelle and President Barack Obama raise their two young daughters Malia, now 21, and Sasha, now 18, from 2009 through 2017. Kate claims Melania has her own “glam room,” for hair and makeup, as well as her own private gym. Meanwhile, husband Donald has his own private suite on the second floor of the White House on the opposite side of his wife’s, the book alleges.

The book also addresses Melania’s 20 day absence from the public in the spring of 2018, after it was revealed she underwent a health procedure. The White House at the time said she, “underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.” But the book claims, “Melania’s medical procedure was indeed not minor — and that an embolization of a growth of some sort, small or large, when attached to the kidney, as hers might have been, made for a dangerous and complicated procedure.”

“Couple that with the amount of pain she had apparently been in, according to close friends, and how long she had been in pain prior to the surgery, and there was concern that if her recuperation was not careful and extended, her type of condition could possibly result in the loss of her kidney,” it adds.

Meanwhile, Melania and Ivanka allegedly clashed over trips abroad involving women’s rights. The trips were, according to a source, “too close for comfort for Melania, who thought Ivanka was invading her turf,” Kate writes, according to The New York Times, which obtained a copy of the biography that hits stores on Dec. 3.