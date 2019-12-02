Lil Bub Dead: Internet-Famous Cat Sadly Dies At 8 Years Old

Lil Bub, the feline phenomenon who took the internet and social media by storm, has passed away at the age of eight-years-old, and tributes are pouring in for the sweet cat.

It’s a sad day for fans of the famous feline, Lil Bub. The adorable cat who skyrocketed to internet fame and subsequent pop culture celebrity passed away on Dec. 1, as a statement from Bub’s “dude,” her owner, Mike Bridavsky, shared. “On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet,” Mike revealed in a statement. “BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.”

Bub’s unique appearance that made her famous was due to being born with several genetic abnormalities—including feline dwarfism, osteoporosis, and a trait that left her permanently a kitten. Lil Bub was also born polydactyl, meaning she had more toes than other cats. Bub was adopted by musician Mike Bridavsky in 2011, and he shared in his tribute to her the first and final pictures they took together.

Mike made it clear that he was “fully transparent about BUB’s health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection.” Although Mike knew the aggressive nature of the ailment and treatment was ongoing, he never expected “her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves.”

It's me, Mike – BUB's dude. BUB has departed, she's on her way home. – https://t.co/8pGC6fVy4a pic.twitter.com/trkosFT2uR — Lil BUB (@IAMLILBUB) December 2, 2019

During Bub’s life, the adorable cat met a number of famous faces, including Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Albini, Andrew W.K. and many more. But it’s the impact that Bub has left that Mike is thinking of fondly. “BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide,” Mike continued. “She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she’s helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world.” Bub truly left an indelible paw print on the world.