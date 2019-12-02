Larsa Pippen, 45, Looks Super Sexy In Denim Mini Dress — See Pic

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram on Dec. 1 to show off an incredibly gorgeous photo of herself wearing a flattering denim mini dress in front of a water fountain.

Larsa Pippen, 45, is looking pretty amazing! The BFF of Kim Kardashian, 39, took to Instagram on Dec. 1 to share an eye-catching photo of herself flaunting a denim mini dress and white sneakers while standing in front of a water fountain, and it was definitely a memorable sight. She also wore her hair partly up in a high ponytail and accessorized with a necklace, bracelet, and watch in the snapshot. “🏎 #abudhabi,” she captioned the post.

It didn’t take long for Larsa’s followers to respond to her pic with a lot of compliments. “Wow,” one follower wrote while others left her heart-eyed emojis. “Love this denim dress brings me back to the 80s in the best way ♥️,” another wrote while a fourth called her “young and flawless.”

Since Larsa often shows off incredible photos of herself, she must be used to the nice words from her fans. Her photo from Nov. 30, in which she is showing off her fit body in a patterned bikini, also got an equal amount of positive responses, and before that, a video that showed her posing in a tight black dress also got a lot of praise.

Although Larsa’s looks can make it seem like she puts a lot of effort and time into each one, she recently made a confession that getting ready usually only takes her an hour! “How long does it take for you to get ready? It normally takes me an hour,” she wrote in a caption for a Nov. 15 post that showed her posing in a mirror while wearing a white button-down shirt as a dress and black thigh-high boots.