Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She & Tristan Are Doing While Co-Parenting True

After Tristan Thompson gifted ex, Khloe Kardashian with a diamond necklace on the December 1 episode of ‘KUWTK’ fans began asking her about the status of their relationship! She revealed how they’re co-parenting daughter True, who turns 2 in April, in a new Q&A.

Despite their relationship woes, Khloe Kardashian says she and Tristan Thompson are co-parenting quite well these days. The Good American founder, 35, and the Cleveland Cavaliers big man, 28, share daughter, True Thompson, who was born in April 2018. Khloe’s latest update came after fans started asking questions about their relationship following last night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which centered around Tristan’s efforts to win her back.

“We are coparenting so well right now,” Khloe wrote in reply to a fan who gushed over the ex-couple after seeing KUWTK. “It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space,” she added. In a separate tweet, Khloe gushed over how “awesome” of a father Tristan is.

“Tristan is amazing to her,” Khloe wrote in part to another fan. “She deserves that. We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I’m not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself &the energy that I get to my child,” the mother of one explained.

The latest episode of KUWTK also showed Khloe trying to figure out what to do about Tristan and his endless efforts to win her back following his infidelity with Jordyn Woods. During a girls getaway to Mohegan Sun Connecticut, Khloe admitted to pals Malika and Khadijah Haqq that “Tristan’s been telling me that he’s sorry and he loves me and appreciates me.”

When they got to their hotel, Khloe discovered a “just because” gift, a diamond necklace, on her bed. The twins later confessed that they helped Tristan to pick out the something she’d love as a present to surprise her.

While the episode was filmed months ago, and a short time after Tristan was caught cheating with Jordyn, he still continues to fawn over Khloe today. From complimentary comments under nearly all of her Instagram photos, to other cute gestures, Tristan seems to still be on his apology tour. Let’s not forget, when he cheated with Jordyn, that was the second time the NBA player was caught stepping out on Khloe.

Tristan first allegedly cheated on Khloe just a few short days before she gave birth to their daughter in April 2018. While they weren’t in a great place at the time, Khloe and Tristan were working on their relationship when he cheated for a second time when kissed Jordyn at a house party in LA in February.