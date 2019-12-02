Kenya Moore Reveals Co-Sleeping With Daughter Killed Her Sex Life With Marc Daly

Kenya Moore opened up to co-star Porsha Williams about her broken sex life with husband Marc Daly on the Dec. 1 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’.

Kenya Moore, 48, made a bold admission on the Dec. 1 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta when she revealed that the arrival of her and her now-estranged husband Marc Daly‘s one-year-old daughter Brooklyn led to less intimacy between them. The reality star was speaking to Porsha Williams about the life change when she went into details about how letting the tot sleep in the same bed as them cut the number of opportunities they had to sleep together.

“The baby has changed so much in our lives,” Kenya said in the episode, which was filmed before their split. “She’s in the bed all the time. He [Marc] does not want me to put her in a crib. It’s been difficult. We [sleep together] when we can, but it definitely is not as often as I would like.”

Porsha went on to straight up ask Kenya how long it had been since she and Marc had sex and Kenya was reluctant to answer. “Girl, I’m not going to even say that number,” she responded.

The mother-of-one also admitted that their sex life started suffering when she was pregnant with Brooklyn in last week’s episode of RHOA. “Maybe when I was about 6 months, 7 months, he just started getting really freaked out about my belly growing,” she told Kandi Burruss. “He thought it was kind of awkward.”

Kenya and Marc married on June 10, 2017 and welcomed little Brooklyn a year later on Nov. 4, 2018. They announced their separation in Sept. 2019 after going through a number of issues within their marriage. Despite the separation, though, the proud parents are thrilled with their baby daughter and have shared many memorable moments with her so far, including an adorable Barbie-themed birthday bash for her 1st birthday.