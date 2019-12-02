Kailyn Lowry & Nathan Griffith Get Into Heated Twitter Feud After He Defends Jenelle Evans

Nathan Griffith isn’t so sure that Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans wiped their slate clean. He accused Kailyn of stirring up drama when she tweeted something supportive to Jenelle’s ex-husband Courtland!

Nathan Griffith has his doubts that Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans‘ feud is really over. The former Teen Mom 2 star, 32, who has a five-year-old son, Kaiser Griffith, with Jenelle, 27, accused Kailyn of stirring up drama on Twitter when she sent supportive tweets to Jenelle’s ex-husband Courtland Rogers. It started when Courtland, 33, said in a since-deleted tweet that he was possibly divorcing his current wife. Kailyn, 27, responded, writing, “Before you do this, think about why. Then ask yourself if it can be worked thru… don’t give up bc it’s ‘easier’ to move on to the ‘next best things’… you will eventually struggle in the next relationship so cherish what you have courtland! Love is a commitment.”

Courtland responded positively, thanking Kailyn profusely and calling her “awesome.” The cheerful exchange didn’t sit well with Nathan when he saw it. Nathan came to his ex-fiancé’s defense. “Kail really?! Why get involved with an ex that obviously gets under @PBandJenelley_1 skin? You don’t want the drama but then you egg on the drama,” he wrote. “I know Jenelle has done some s***ty things but do you honestly have to keep it going? Not trying to be a dick just speaking truth.” Kailyn replied, “This has absolutely nothing to do with Jenelle… what are you talking about?”

It’s an understatement to say that Nathan and Jenelle’s relationship was rocky. But, the exes have a much better co-parenting relationship now that Jenelle has left her husband, David Eason. Nathan tweeted a message of support to Jenelle on November 21 that also seemingly bashed David without naming him. She tweeted in response, “Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately.”

Kailyn seemingly extended an olive branch to Jenelle after years of feuding on Teen Mom 2, when she invited her to be on her podcast — even if she called her the “least trustworthy” out of all her co-stars.