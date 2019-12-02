Jen Harley Shades Ronnie Magro After Split & Restraining Order: I Have ‘Nothing But Peace’ 

Jen Harley’s full of cryptic messages since her split from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro following their Oct. altercation. She shared a quote to her Instagram Stories on Dec. 1, revealing that ‘a break from someone’ will determine if you love them or are better off without them.

Jen Harley is in good spirits after her hostile split from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The influencer, 32, seemed take a jab at the Jersey Shore star, 33, in a since expired quote on her Instagram Story. The cryptic message comes two weeks after she accused him of cheating on her with a friend.

“A break from someone will either make you realize how much you truly miss/love them or how much peace you have without them,” she shared in a note on Sunday, December 1. Underneath the quote, she wrote, “Nothing but Peace baby.” If the post did indeed pertain to her relationship with Ronnie, then Jen seems to be using her time away from him to discover how she wants to move forward.

The now ex-couple, who are parents to daughter Ariana Sky, 19 months, split in early October after a blowout at an LA Airbnb that they were both staying at. The reality star was charged with seven misdemeanors including, domestic violence, child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest, after the fight, which their daughter was present for. Ronnie later pleaded not guilty, and was ordered to stay at least 150 yards away from Jen, who later claimed she did not file for the restraining order.

“I am not keeping Ariana from Ron,” she wrote in a note on her Instagram Story, November 13. “I did not ask for a restraining order. I’m working on getting it dropped so he can see her if he wants to.” Jen continued, “Everyone is hurt in this situation. I don’t understand all the bashing going on, on his end. All I ever wanted was a family for our daughter. The toxic part was sweeping everything under the rug and trying to look past all the cheating just didn’t work for me. I’m heartbroken by it all and just want to co-parent peacefully.”

During the same rant, a “disgusted” Jen accused Ronnie of cheating on her with multiple women, including her friend. She also asked her followers to save any proof of him cheating.

“You cheated, you lied, you f–ked up. It’s always been you,” Jen wrote on her Instagram Stories on November 13. “I don’t want to hear about Ron and all these girls I know believe me there has been sooo many screenshots and pictures. I’m use to it I know he’s hooking up with my friend to get back at me (back at me for not wanting to get back with him). It’s a cycle that never end. I’m exhausted and disgusted by it.”

As for Ronnie? — The MTV personality seems to be focused on raising their daughter. Just days before Jen’s cheating accusations, Ronnie shared a photo that showed him holding hands with Ariana as they walked into the sunset.

“No matter what happens, what you’re going through, Daddy will always be there holding your hand by your side!”, Ronnie captioned the sweet photo on November 11. Other recent, cryptic posts have contained quotes about letting go of toxicity.