Gabrielle Union & Husband Dwyane Wade Rock Matching Sweats In 1st Pics After ‘AGT’ Scandal

If anyone needed a spa day to relax, it was Gabrielle Union following being let go from ‘AGT.’ She was joined by hubby Dwyane Wade as they kicked it in sweats.

There’s nothing more relaxing than a day at the spa. That’s what Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade, 37, did on Nov. 30 in the first pics since the 47-year-old was let go after the 14th season of America’s Got Talent as a first time judge for allegedly complaining about a racist joke and workplace toxicity. Gab looked sensational in a cropped grey hoodie and low slung sweat pants that showed off her toned abs in pics that can be seen here.

It was the first sighting of the couple since our sister site Variety reported last week that Gabrielle and fellow female newcomer judge Julianne Hough were let go from the NBC show. On Nov. 26, the site reported that Gab urged producers to report a joke about Koreans allegedly made by guest Jay Leno to NBC Human Resources, which ultimately didn’t happen, though the line was cut from the Aug. 6 airing.

Variety then reported that, “Union was subjected to a very specific critique — that her rotating hair styles were ‘too black’ for the audience of ‘AGT,’ a note she received over half a dozen times, according to four sources with direct knowledge of the exchanges who spoke on the condition of anonymity. One network insider disputed the volume of notes, saying there was only feedback about hair continuity for both judges.”

For his part, Dwyane has had his wife’s back. On Nov. 27 he tweeted, “As proud as I was of her being selected as a judge on #AGT — I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. So [cheers] to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter [Kaavia] and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world‼️” He was seen accompanying his wife into the spa in a black sweat suit.

America’s Got Talent network NBC and producers Fremantle and Syco released a statement to Variety on Dec. 1 regarding Gabrielle’s exit from the series: “We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture. We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”