Keeping it low-key! Denise Richards and her hunky husband, Aaron Phypers, were spotted dining out in Calabasas and couldn’t have looked more smitten just days after Thanksgiving.

It was date night for Denise Richards, 48, and her husband of just over a year, Aaron Phypers, 47, on the night of Dec. 1. Denise looked super casual and comfortable in her ensemble while out with her dashing man. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sported a vintage Rolling Stones sweatshirt, gray leggings and a pair of boots perfect for the chilly, late night weather. Aaron also kept his look quite casual, wearing a pair of jeans, a gray shirt and hoodie along with a black baseball cap and a pair of flip flops. The duo looked absolutely adorable while on their night out, and stayed super flirty throughout their dinner!

Naturally, Denise and Aaron were probably looking forward to a night out together following Thanksgiving. The couple spent the holiday in Montana with Denise’s three girls — Sam, 15,Lola, 14, and Eloise, 8. While the vacation was definitely a respite from the hectic world, and Denise’s busy schedule, the actress did find time to share a slew of snaps from her family’s getaway! One pic featured Denise rocking a makeup free look while out in the beautiful, mountainous snow. But, of course, that wasn’t all. Denise also shared a snap of her adorable family in the days leading up to the holiday.

Denise’s family enjoyed a pre-Thanksgiving dinner, with the RHOBH star on hand to capture the moment. “Family vacay for Thanksgiving,” Denise began the caption to her Nov. 21 Instagram post. “You can tell by Eloise she’s thrilled & over the travel. So happy to be with my beautiful family much to be grateful for,” she concluded the caption. Denise’s girls really did look ready to dive into their dinner, with chicken wings and onion rings laid across the table!

After a number of days with their family, Denise and Aaron totally seemed to have enjoyed their night out. The couple, who married in a romantic, intimate ceremony in Sept. 2018, have really been living on cloud nine and don’t appear to be leaving the honey moon phase of their marriage anytime soon. These two are clearly crazy about each other and fans love to see it!