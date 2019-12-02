Bella Thorne Stuns In Strapless Dress With Hip-High Slit & Nothing Underneath At British Fashion Awards

Bella Thorne made a dramatic entrance at the British Fashion awards in a gorgeous DSquared2 gown with her loving plus-one, boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo. The actress used an app to pick out her red carpet attire!

Bella Thorne, 22, is a punk rock star at heart, and that spirit reflected in her red carpet dress at the British Fashion Awards on Dec. 2. The Disney Channel alum, always known to push boundaries, stepped out at London’s Royal Albert Hall in a DSquared2 gown with a slit so high, it ran all the way up to her hips! The dress’s bodice added extra flair with its diamond cutouts and the dress overall was made of a one-of-a-kind, pleated brown fabric. Of course, there were other key factors to make this a true Bella Thorne ensemble: heavy layers of chains and necklaces, a winged eye and a wild hair color (the actress is currently rocking green dip-dyed tresses).

Instead of relying on a traditional stylist, Bella picked out her pretty piece with an innovative app called Yoox. The app, owned by the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, allowed Bella to see how the virtual version of the dress would look and fit on her (just think of that one scene in Clueless when Cher flicked through multiple outfits on her PC). The Midnight Sun star happily demonstrated this nifty feature on her Instagram Story just hours before the British Fashion Awards!

Bella wasn’t alone on the red carpet (and we’re not just talking about the other stars like Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Emilia Clarke, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Joan Smalls, Emma Roberts and more who graced the event). Her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, a 26-year-old Italian pop star, made a wonderful date at the star-studded function! He shared a sweet kiss with Bella on the red carpet and was even filmed holding her hand, as you can see in this video.

After the award show wrapped on Monday night, Bella changed into more casual attire — a black trench coat, plain T-shirt, blue jeans and over-the-knee boots — to go on a romantic stroll with Benjamin in London. In a clip the actress shared to her Instagram Story, Bella twirled around the singer’s arm, appearing just as smitten as when they engaged in a PDA session outside Nobu Malibu on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28. These two have been inseparable ever since they were first seen kissing in April.